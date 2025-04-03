Are you someone who turns to juice cleanses for a quick detox? While juicing can be a great way to nourish your body, making the wrong choices can do more harm than good. According to Ayurveda and gut health coach Dimple Jangda, not all juices support detoxification, and some may even lead to sugar spikes, digestive issues, or kidney problems. A mindful approach is key to reaping the true benefits of juicing. Here are three essential rules to follow for a safe and effective juice detox.

Here Are 3 Rules You Should Follow For A Healthy Juice Detox:

1. Never Juice Your Fruits

According to Dimple, fruits are a rich source of sucrose and fructose, which can cause a sugar spike and put stress on your pancreas. This increases the risk of type 2 diabetes, obesity, and weight gain. It can also disrupt your gut flora, impacting your mental and emotional health.

2. Avoid Juicing Leafy Greens

Dimple advises against juicing leafy greens like spinach and kale. These vegetables are high in oxalates, which bind with calcium in your body and can lead to kidney stones. Instead, she recommends juicing vegetables like ash gourd, celery, and cucumber, which help reduce inflammation and support detoxification.

3. Don't Rely On Store-Bought Juices

Dimple warns that even if labelled organic, store-bought juices are not the best choice. They often contain additives, especially fruit juice boxes which are packed with sugar, preservatives, and colouring agents, making them as unhealthy as soda.

So, What Is The Correct Way To Do A Juice Detox?

The correct way to detox with juices is to focus on fresh, homemade juices while maintaining a balanced diet. Dimple suggests choosing vegetables that are hydrating and easy on digestion. It's best to consume juice fresh on an empty stomach for better absorption. However, a juice cleanse should never replace whole foods entirely. To break your juice fast, she recommends pairing your drink with nutrient-rich foods around 5:00 p.m.

By following these simple rules, you can reap the benefits of juicing while steering clear of common pitfalls.