Winter often brings with it a craving for warm drinks that feel comforting and familiar. While milk tea and coffee are popular choices, many people turn to herbal infusions during colder months for something lighter and easier on the body. Ginger lemon tea is one such drink that fits naturally into winter routines. Made with simple ingredients, this tea is both soothing and refreshing. Beyond its taste, this simple tea can support everyday wellness when consumed in moderation. Whether you drink it in the morning or during chilly evenings, ginger lemon tea can be a practical addition to your winter diet. Here's why it is perfect for winter:





Here Are 5 Reasons Why You Should Drink Ginger Lemon Tea In Winter

1. Helps Keep The Body Warm

Although this tea is delicious, ginger lemon tea can help you warm yourself up in winter. As per Nutritionist Dr Simran Saini from Fortis Hospital, ginger has warming properties, which can be extremely beneficial for your body in winter. This support is also backed by a chapter published in the journal Modern Chinese Medicine . Drinking it warm with some lemon in it can help improve circulation and create a feeling of internal warmth. This can be comforting on cold mornings or evenings when the body feels stiff or sluggish due to low temperatures.

2. Supports Digestion During Heavy Winter Meals

Winter meals are often richer and heavier, which can sometimes slow digestion. According to The Complete Book of Ayurvedic Home Remedies by Dr Vasant Lad, the key to preventing indigestion lies in strengthening the digestive fire, or agni. One of the most effective herbs for this is ginger. Ayurvedic expert Dr Ashutosh Gautam, Clinical Operations and Coordination Manager at Baidyanath, adds that ginger acts as an excellent digestive tonic. It enhances gastric motility, helps relieve constipation, reduces acidity, prevents vomiting, and even protects the stomach lining from acid-related damage. When you add lemon to the tea, it adds a light, refreshing note that can help balance the drink, making it easier to digest than heavier beverages.

3. May Help Soothe Seasonal Throat Discomfort

Cold air and dry indoor heating can leave the throat feeling irritated. Warm ginger lemon tea can be soothing and help ease mild throat discomfort. According to the book 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing, "Ginger is rich in volatile oils that have anti-inflammatory properties similar to those of NSAIDs (non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs). This property makes ginger an excellent food to manage cold, cough and other flu symptoms." As per a 2019 research paper, lemon is packed with vitamin C that can help boost your immune system. So, making this tea in winter can be great for your health during seasonal changes.

4. Encourages Better Hydration

People often drink less water in winter without realising it. Ginger lemon tea offers a warm, flavourful way to stay hydrated during colder months. When you enjoy what you are drinking, you are more likely to sip it regularly, supporting overall hydration without relying solely on plain water.

5. A Light Alternative To Caffeinated Drinks

During winter, it is easy to rely heavily on tea or coffee for warmth. Ginger lemon tea is naturally caffeine-free, making it a good option for evenings or for those trying to cut back on stimulants. It provides warmth and flavour without affecting sleep or causing restlessness.

How To Make Ginger Lemon Tea At Home

Photo: Unsplash

Ingredients:

1 cup water

1-inch piece of fresh ginger (peeled and sliced or grated)

1 teaspoon lemon juice (freshly squeezed)

1 teaspoon honey (optional, for sweetness)

Steps:





1. Boil Water: Heat 1 cup of water in a saucepan until it comes to a boil.





2. Add Ginger: Drop in the sliced or grated ginger and let it simmer for 5–7 minutes. The longer it simmers, the stronger the flavour.





3. Strain: Remove from heat and strain the tea into a cup.





4. Add Lemon: Stir in fresh lemon juice for a tangy kick.





5. Sweeten (Optional): Add honey if you prefer a slightly sweet taste.





6. Serve Hot: Enjoy your soothing ginger lemon tea immediately.

Best Way To Drink Ginger Lemon Tea In Winter

Photo: Unsplash

Prepare it fresh using grated ginger and a squeeze of lemon. Drink it warm, preferably earlier in the day or in the evening, and avoid adding too much honey or sugar.





Can You Drink Ginger Lemon Water Daily?

Yes, ginger lemon tea can be consumed daily in moderation (1–2 cups). It's caffeine-free and generally safe for most people. Avoid excessive intake if you have acidity, ulcers, or are on blood-thinning medication. Balance with plenty of water and a varied diet for overall wellness.

Ginger Lemon Tea Variations You Can Try

Here are some variations you can try at home that can make your homemade drink even more delicious:

Mint Ginger Lemon Tea: Add a few fresh mint leaves while boiling for a cooling twist.

Cinnamon Ginger Lemon Tea: Drop in a small cinnamon stick for a warm, spiced flavour.

Green Tea Infusion: Brew green tea along with ginger and lemon for added antioxidants.

Honey-Turmeric Ginger Tea: Stir in a pinch of turmeric and honey for immunity support.

Iced Ginger Lemon Tea: Chill the brewed tea and serve with ice for a refreshing version.

Common Mistakes To Avoid While Making Ginger Lemon Tea

Photo: Unsplash

Here are some mistakes to avoid while making ginger lemon tea at home:

Overboiling Ginger: Boiling too long can make the tea bitter; simmer for 5–7 minutes only.

Adding Lemon While Boiling: Lemon should be added after removing from the heat to preserve vitamin C.

Too Much Honey or Sugar: Excess sweetener can negate health benefits and add unnecessary calories.

Using Powdered Ginger: Fresh ginger works best for flavour and nutrients; avoid substitutes.

Drinking It Too Hot: Extremely hot tea can irritate the throat; let it cool slightly before sipping.

Now that you know how beneficial ginger lemon tea can be, make it a part of your winter routine and stay healthy throughout the chilly season.





