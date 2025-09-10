A salad may look simple with a mix of fresh vegetables, fruits, or grains, but what truly makes it satisfying is the right dressing. While olive oil, yoghurt, and herbs have their place, one ingredient that often goes unnoticed is lemon. This humble citrus fruit does more than just add tang. It can completely transform the salad experience. With a quick squeeze, you can make your homemade salads tastier and healthier, too. Here is why lemons deserve a permanent spot in your kitchen and how they can benefit your body.





Health Benefits of Lemon | What Happens When You Eat Lemons Every Day

1. Boosts Immunity

According to 2024 research, lemons are packed with vitamin C, a nutrient essential for fighting infections and supporting overall immunity. Regular intake can help the body ward off seasonal colds and keep energy levels steady.

2. Aids Digestion

Lemon juice helps boost the production of digestive juices, making it easier for the stomach to break down food. It can also help reduce bloating and improve gut health when consumed regularly.

3. Supports Weight Loss

Low in calories and high in flavour, lemon is a strong addition to weight-loss diets, as per a 2008 research paper. Its natural compounds may promote fullness and reduce unnecessary snacking.

4. Keeps You Hydrated

Adding lemon to water or meals can encourage better hydration, thanks to its refreshing taste. Staying hydrated is crucial for metabolism, skin health, and overall energy.

5. Detoxifies Naturally

Rich in antioxidants, lemon supports the body's natural detox process. It helps flush out toxins, promotes clearer skin, and contributes to overall wellness.

Why You Should Add Lemon To Your Salads

The biggest reason to add lemon to salads is that it enhances nutrient absorption. A 2020 research paper found that the vitamin C in lemon helps increase iron bioaccessibility and bioavailability in the body. If your salad is rich in iron-heavy vegetables, topping it with lemon juice can make a real difference. According to a 2023 book, vitamin C in lemon captures non-heme iron and stores it in a form that is easier for the body to absorb. This is why experts often recommend pairing leafy greens with a squeeze of lemon.





Beyond nutrition, the acidity of lemon brightens the flavours, making vegetables taste crisp, fresh, and vibrant. It offers a lighter alternative to heavy, calorie-rich dressings, making lemon both a flavour enhancer and a natural nutrition booster.

Salad Recipes That Taste Better With Lemon

Some salads truly come alive with a dash of lemon juice. A classic Greek salad with tomatoes, cucumber, feta, and olives feels incomplete without it. Quinoa or chickpea salads get an extra layer of freshness when dressed with lemon. Even fruit salads benefit, as lemon keeps apples, bananas, and pears from browning while adding zing. If you want an easy starting point, simply drizzle lemon juice over a basic cucumber and tomato salad for a refreshing summer side.

Lemon Vs Vinegar: Which Is Better For Salad Dressing?

Lemon and vinegar are both popular for salad dressings, but they serve slightly different purposes. Lemon juice offers a brighter, fresher acidity with the added advantage of vitamin C, while vinegar brings deeper sharpness and sometimes sweetness, depending on the type used. If your goal is nutrition and hydration, lemon often wins. If you prefer a more robust tang, vinegar has its place. Many chefs even mix both for balance, creating dressings that are flavourful and versatile.

When Not To Add Too Much Lemon

While lemon elevates most salads, too much can overpower subtle flavours. Creamy dressings made with yoghurt, tahini, or avocado can turn sour if drenched in lemon juice. Similarly, delicate ingredients like soft cheeses or tender fruits may lose their natural taste under excessive acidity. The key is moderation: a light squeeze is often enough to lift the dish without masking its original character.

5 Quick Ways To Get More Juice Out Of A Lemon

1. Roll It On The Counter

Before cutting, press the lemon down and roll it firmly on the kitchen counter. This breaks down the membranes inside and releases more juice.

2. Warm It Slightly

Cold lemons are harder to juice. Place one in warm water for a few minutes or microwave it for 15 seconds to release more liquid.

3. Cut It Lengthwise

Instead of slicing across the middle, cut the lemon lengthwise. This exposes more flesh and makes squeezing easier.

4. Use A Fork While Juicing

Insert a fork into the cut lemon and twist while squeezing. This breaks the pulp and extracts maximum juice.

5. Choose Ripe Lemons

Juicing is easier when you start with ripe fruit. Soft, heavy lemons usually yield more juice than hard, lightweight ones.

How To Choose Juicy Lemons Every Time

Selecting the right lemon is just as important as knowing how to use it. Keep these tips in mind when shopping for lemons:

1. Check The Weight

Pick up the lemon and check its weight. The heavier it feels for its size, the juicier it will be. Lightweight lemons usually indicate dryness inside.

2. Look At The Skin

Thin, smooth skin is a sign of a juicy lemon. Thick, bumpy skin often means less flesh and more rind.

3. Go For Bright Yellow

A deep, vibrant yellow signals ripeness and juiciness. Pale or greenish lemons may be underripe and less flavourful.

4. Avoid Hard Lemons

Gently squeeze the lemon. It should give slightly under pressure. Rock-hard lemons are usually dry.

5. Smell The Fruit

A fresh lemon will have a strong citrus aroma. If there is little to no smell, the lemon may not be ripe enough.

How To Keep Lemons Fresh For Long | The Best Way To Preserve Lemons

A few simple storage tricks can extend the shelf life of lemons and keep them fresh longer:

1. Store In The Fridge

Whole lemons last much longer when refrigerated. At room temperature, they dry out quickly.

2. Use Airtight Bags

Keep lemons in a ziplock or airtight container in the fridge. This prevents moisture loss and keeps them plump.

3. Wrap Cut Lemons

Once cut, cover the lemon tightly with cling film or place it in an airtight box to avoid drying.

4. Freeze Lemon Juice

Squeeze leftover juice into ice cube trays and freeze. You will always have fresh lemon juice ready for cooking or drinks.

5. Preserve With Salt

Storing cut lemons with a pinch of salt can slow down spoilage. This method is commonly used in Indian kitchens.





How Much Lemon Per Day Is Safe To Consume?

It is generally safe to consume two to three lemons a day, which equals about four to six tablespoons of juice. However, moderation is important. A study published in The Pan African Medical Journal noted that excessive intake of lemons, due to their high citric acid levels, can erode enamel, increase sensitivity, and lead to poor oral health.





Lemons clearly bring more than just tangy flavour to your salads. From boosting immunity and aiding digestion to enhancing nutrient absorption, they are a simple way to improve both taste and health. So the next time you make a refreshing salad, do not forget the squeeze of lemon.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.