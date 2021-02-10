Turmeric Face Mask Goes Wrong In Viral Video: 5 Other Ways To Use It

Turmeric powder can be brought into use in a number of ways.

Highlights Turmeric is said to be beneficial for skin and overall health

A user tried a DIY turmeric face mask in a viral video which went awry

Here's how to use Turmeric correctly in cooking and your daily diet

There are a plethora of DIY beauty hacks on the internet. From acne to wrinkles and to skin inflammation - they claim to have cures for all sorts of skin ailments. However, not each and every hack that we may find on the internet is suitable for our specific skin needs and requirements. A resident of Scotland, United Kingdom, learnt this the hard way when an online recipe for a DIY turmeric mask backfired, resulting in her skin turning orange-yellow.





The video of the DIY Turmeric hack went viral garnering millions of views on social media.





In the video originally shared on TikTok, user Lauren Jennie revealed how she was having acne breakouts on her lip line. She then proceeded to research about ways to tackle the breakout, which was when she found this DIY turmeric mask which she could 'literally go downstairs and make in my kitchen' as she said in the video. However, the Turmeric mask had some unexpected results as her entire hand and face turned into a dull yellow hue. "I've just applied it to my face and my entire hand has turned yellow. When I take this off my face, I am going to resemble the moon," she added amid laughter from her sister. She later shared a snippet of her skin post scrubbing and exfoliating, which looked slightly better as the yellow colour practically disappeared.

The viral video garnered millions of views and thousands of funny comments from users, as reported by Lad Bible. "Well, at least you have a golden glow," wrote one user while another commented, "Thank you for the chuckles." Others also said that they wouldn't be trying DIY beauty hacks for a long time.





Turmeric has a number of benefits for skin and overall health.





Although turmeric does have well-known benefits for skin, the results do vary with skin types and other factors. Turmeric needs to be combined with a number of other ingredients for its healing properties to work their magic. Experts and skin specialists also recommend applying Turmeric face masks for not more than 20 minutes and properly washing the skin after. Click here to know more about using turmeric for the skin.





Apart from the usage of turmeric for beauty, the wonderful spice does have a number of health benefits for the body on being consumed too. It is a staple in Indian cooking and is widely recognised for its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Here are 5 ways you can bring it into use in everyday cooking:





1. Add it to all your curry preparations as an additional spice. You can also sprinkle it over dips, chutneys or homemade sauces for a bright yellow hue and a shot of good health. Here's a recipe to get you started.





2. Turmeric smoothies and lattes are all the rage these days! Drink up a glass of this miracle beverage to load up on good nutrition. Take a look at the recipe here.





Turmeric milk is a great way to include the superfood in your diet.





3. If you're into herbal teas, try a simple turmeric-ginger tea for a dose of good immunity. You can try our recipe for a healthy Kadha made with turmeric here.





4. Dessert lovers can try making their favourite ice creams or ice lollies with a small pinch of turmeric too! Who knew turmeric could be so delicious, right? Click here for a Turmeric Kulfi recipe.





5. Turmeric is also known to have anti-ageing properties. Try this refreshing Anti-ageing drink made with Haldi to feel revitalised from within.







