With H1N1 (swine flu) cases rising, it is natural to feel concerned. But rather than living in fear, take smart steps to protect yourself. While there is no magic remedy that can guarantee protection against the flu, what you eat every day can strengthen your body to prevent it.





Pulmonologist Dr Rushi Desai says one of the simplest ways to reduce the risk of infection is to wash your hands thoroughly before your meals. When soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser. Most importantly, avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unclean hands.





How your diet can help you:

Dr Desai recommends a balanced diet with fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean proteins to support overall immunity. Think colourful seasonal fruits, green vegetables, dals, beans, eggs, nuts and other wholesome foods that provide your body with a range of nutrients to fight H1N1.





Some nutrients deserve special attention during flu season. Experts at Densun Hospital suggest that foods rich in vitamin C, vitamin D, zinc and omega-3 fatty acids can be helpful as part of a balanced diet. You can get vitamin C from citrus fruits, amla, guava and capsicum; zinc from nuts, seeds, beans and whole grains; and omega-3 from foods such as walnuts and certain seeds and fish.





Hydration always works against a flu





Drink plenty of water throughout the day. Warm fluids can also feel soothing, especially when the weather is changing. Soups, ginger tea, herbal tea with honey, can all add variety to your fluid intake.





Adequate sleep is also very important, along with managing stress. Your immune system needs proper rest to function well. Regular physical activity, excercising including deep breathing, can also support overall well-being.





Densun Hospital also recommends salt-water gargles once or twice a day for throat comfort.





However, home remedies should not be treated as a substitute for medical care or as a guaranteed way to prevent H1N1. And remember, if you develop swine flu symptoms, especially breathing difficulty or worsening illness, seek medical advice promptly rather than trying to manage everything at home.