A non-stick pan is easy to clean after cooking, but the greasy layer around its edges can be a little harder to remove. Over time, oil, food splashes and cooking residue can collect along the rim and leave a sticky, dull-looking layer. Simply washing the pan with dish soap may not always be enough.





The good news is that you do not need strong cleaners or hard scrubbing. A few simple things already available in your kitchen can help loosen the build-up without damaging the non-stick coating.



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Start With Warm Soapy Water

First, let the pan cool completely. Fill it with warm water and add a few drops of mild dishwashing liquid. Dip a soft sponge or cloth into the soapy water and gently wipe the greasy edges.

For stubborn grease, leave the pan soaked for around 10-15 minutes. This gives the warm water time to soften the residue, making it easier to wipe away.

Use Baking Soda Carefully

If some grease is still stuck around the rim, make a thin paste with baking soda and a little water. Apply it only to the greasy area and leave it for a few minutes.





Use a soft sponge or cloth to gently wipe the paste away. Avoid rubbing too hard, as rough scrubbing can damage the non-stick surface.

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Try White Vinegar For Sticky Residue

White vinegar can also help with greasy residue. Mix equal parts white vinegar and water, dip a soft cloth into the mixture and wipe the edges of the pan.





Do not leave vinegar sitting on the pan for a long time. Wipe the area clean afterwards and wash the pan with mild dish soap.

Don't Use Steel Wool Or Harsh Scrubbers

It may be tempting to use a steel scrubber when the grease does not come off easily, but this can scratch the non-stick coating. The same applies to abrasive powders and very rough cleaning pads.





A soft sponge, microfibre cloth or a soft-bristled brush is a safer choice.

Dry The Pan Properly

Once the grease has been removed, rinse the pan well and dry it with a clean kitchen towel. Pay special attention to the edges and rim, where water and leftover residue can collect.





Cleaning the pan soon after use can also help prevent a thick layer of grease from building up. With gentle cleaning and regular care, your non-stick pan can stay clean and in good condition for longer.