It is that time of year again when a short walk outside leaves your throat dry, your eyes itchy, and your morning cup of chai comes with a side of coughing. As smog settles over our cities, it is not only our lungs that feel the strain. Air pollution affects the heart, skin, and even blood sugar levels. While we cannot control the air we breathe, we can strengthen how our body responds to it. What you eat can play a powerful role in keeping your defences strong and your energy steady. With a few mindful changes, your daily meals can become your body's best protection against pollution.





Also Read: 10 Functional Drinks To Combat Pollution's Effects On The Body

Photo Credit: iStock





How Food Helps Promote Good Health?

Air pollution harms the body by causing oxidative stress. In simple terms, it creates unstable molecules that damage cells from within. Antioxidant-rich foods can help neutralise this damage and keep your body functioning efficiently.

Leafy greens and cruciferous vegetables: Spinach, methi, amaranth, curry leaves, moringa, cabbage, and broccoli are loaded with vitamins C and E, and carotenoids. These nutrients support detoxification in the liver - the body's natural air filter.

Spinach, methi, amaranth, curry leaves, moringa, cabbage, and broccoli are loaded with vitamins C and E, and carotenoids. These nutrients support detoxification in the liver - the body's natural air filter. Citrus fruits, guava, and amla: These vitamin C powerhouses protect the lining of your lungs and help regenerate your body's natural antioxidants.

These vitamin C powerhouses protect the lining of your lungs and help regenerate your body's natural antioxidants. Omega-3 fats: Found in fish, walnuts, flaxseeds, and chia seeds, omega-3s calm inflammation triggered by polluted air and support heart health.

Found in fish, walnuts, flaxseeds, and chia seeds, omega-3s calm inflammation triggered by polluted air and support heart health. Nuts and seeds: Almonds, sunflower seeds, and pumpkin seeds are rich in vitamin E, zinc, and selenium - nutrients that protect the skin and lungs from environmental damage.

A simple daily mix of around 100-200 mg of vitamin C, 10-15 mg of vitamin E, and 1 g of omega-3 fats (from plant or fish sources) can support better tolerance to pollution. Sprinkle a teaspoon of flaxseed powder into a smoothie, toss sesame seeds over stir-fried vegetables, or make a quick cabbage stir-fry with turmeric and lemon - small steps that have a big impact.





Also Read: Air Pollution: 7 Green Herbs And Vegetables You Can Include In Your Diet

Photo Credit: iStock

How To Keep Your Throat Clean And Calm?

The mouth, nose, and throat are the first points where pollutants settle. Keeping them moist and soothed can reduce irritation and keep your immune system strong.

Ginger and turmeric: These everyday kitchen staples act as natural anti-inflammatories. Add them to tea, soups, or dals to soothe irritation and reduce inflammation.

These everyday kitchen staples act as natural anti-inflammatories. Add them to tea, soups, or dals to soothe irritation and reduce inflammation. Honey: A teaspoon of raw or manuka honey in warm water coats the throat and eases dryness. It also has mild antimicrobial properties.

A teaspoon of raw or manuka honey in warm water coats the throat and eases dryness. It also has mild antimicrobial properties. Vitamin C-rich foods: Lemons, oranges, guava, amla, bell peppers, and kiwi help strengthen the mucosal lining of the throat and protect against infections.

Lemons, oranges, guava, amla, bell peppers, and kiwi help strengthen the mucosal lining of the throat and protect against infections. Yoghurt and probiotics: A healthy gut supports immunity, as nearly 70% of the body's defences begin there. Regular yoghurt or probiotic drinks help maintain gut balance and improve resilience.

A healthy gut supports immunity, as nearly 70% of the body's defences begin there. Regular yoghurt or probiotic drinks help maintain gut balance and improve resilience. Skip irritants: Excess coffee, very spicy foods, and chilled beverages can worsen dryness. Sip on warm water or herbal infusions with ginger and mulethi instead.

Try this: Start your morning with warm water and honey, or enjoy a bowl of oats or daliya topped with flaxseeds and banana. It soothes a scratchy throat while providing the nutrients your body needs to recover and recharge.





Also Read: Tried Everything To Boost Immunity? These 12 Easy Diet Changes Will Not Fail You

Photo Credit: iStock

Warm Drinks To Boost Immunity:

Warm drinks are comfort in a cup - and when chosen wisely, they can double as powerful tonics. Traditional brews from your kitchen can keep you hydrated, ease inflammation, and strengthen immunity.

Golden milk (haldi doodh): Turmeric, black pepper, cinnamon, and milk make a soothing anti-inflammatory mix, perfect before bedtime.

Turmeric, black pepper, cinnamon, and milk make a soothing anti-inflammatory mix, perfect before bedtime. Tulsi-ginger tea: Helps clear nasal passages and ease congestion naturally.

Helps clear nasal passages and ease congestion naturally. Kesar badam milk: A nourishing favourite that combines vitamin E and healthy fats for energy and glow.

A nourishing favourite that combines vitamin E and healthy fats for energy and glow. Ajwain or jeera water: Ideal for digestion and easing bloating, often associated with heavy winter meals.

Ideal for digestion and easing bloating, often associated with heavy winter meals. Apple-cinnamon infusion: A lightly sweet, warming alternative to regular tea, rich in antioxidants.

Here is a tip: Curcumin in turmeric works best when paired with piperine from black pepper, which helps your body absorb it better. Gingerols in ginger calm airways and reduce inflammation, while nuts and seeds add vitamin E, zinc, and magnesium - key nutrients for immunity. Try adding one of these drinks to your daily routine this season.





Also Read: Immunity Diet: 5 Probiotic Drinks That May Help Build Immunity

Photo Credit: iStock

Make Food Your First Line Of Defence:

Between pollution, cold air, and seasonal sniffles, your diet can be your strongest ally. The key is simple - eat colourful, warming meals and use everyday spices for their healing powers. Think of your plate as your first shield against the smog, keeping your energy up and your immunity steady, even when the city outside stays hazy.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information in this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.