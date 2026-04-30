Eating well is often seen as complicated, with endless advice on what to include and what to avoid. For many women, nutrition becomes even more important when it comes to managing hormones, energy levels and overall wellbeing. Small food choices made daily can have a noticeable impact over time. Recently, nutritionist Lovneet Batra took to Instagram to share a simple guide that breaks this down into clear goals. Her post highlights how certain foods can support the body, while others may do the opposite. The idea is not a strict restriction but making more mindful and informed choices.

What To Eat And Avoid For Better Hormones, Skin And Energy Levels

1. Best And Worst Foods For Hormone Balance

Balancing hormones is essential for managing mood, weight and overall health. Lovneet Batra suggests including broccoli and cauliflower in the diet, as they help the body process and flush out excess oestrogen. This can play a role in easing PMS symptoms and supporting weight management. These vegetables are also rich in fibre and antioxidants, which further support hormonal health. On the other hand, foods made with soy isolates, such as protein bars and mock meats, should be limited. These can mimic oestrogen in the body and may disrupt hormonal balance if consumed in large amounts.





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2. Best And Worst Foods To Reduce Period Cramps

Certain foods can help ease discomfort during menstruation. Salmon and walnuts are recommended as they are rich in omega three fatty acids, known for their anti-inflammatory properties. Including them in meals can support the body in managing pain more naturally. They also contribute to overall heart and brain health. In contrast, processed meats like salami and deli cuts can worsen symptoms. Their high salt content may lead to increased bloating, making cramps feel more intense and uncomfortable.

3. Best And Worst Foods To Beat Afternoon Brain Fog

The mid-afternoon slump is a common complaint, especially during busy workdays. Pumpkin seeds and almonds are highlighted as good choices, as they are high in magnesium, which supports steady energy levels and mood balance. These provide sustained nourishment without sharp spikes in blood sugar. They are also easy to include as quick snacks. Sugary cereals, however, may offer only short-term energy. They often lead to a rapid spike followed by a crash, leaving you feeling more tired and low.

4. Best And Worst Foods For Clearer Skin

Skin health is closely linked to what we eat. Greek yoghurt is recommended for its probiotic content, which supports gut health and, in turn, can reflect on the skin. A healthy gut is often associated with fewer breakouts and better texture. Including yoghurt regularly can be a simple step towards clearer skin. On the other hand, refined foods such as white bread made with maida can have the opposite effect. They can spike insulin levels, which may contribute to increased oil production and acne.

5. Best And Worst Foods For Strong Bones

Maintaining bone strength becomes increasingly important with age. Leafy greens like spinach and kale are rich in vitamin K, which helps direct calcium to the bones where it is needed. These foods also provide essential minerals that support overall bone health. Including them in daily meals can make a difference over time. In contrast, diet sodas are best kept in check. Regular consumption has been linked to weaker bones, making them less ideal for long-term health.





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Making small adjustments to your diet can go a long way in supporting overall health and well-being.