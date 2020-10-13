Diabetes? 5 Morning Rituals That Could Change Your Life

Diabetes is a common metabolic condition

Diabetes is a condition marked by unstable blood sugar levels. Diabetes is of many kinds; it usually occurs when your body is not producing enough insulin or is not able to respond to the amount produced. Diabetes cannot be reversed, and if left unmanaged, it could start affecting your eyes, kidney and heart as well. Diabetes management is a combination of things that help keep your blood sugar levels in control. Diet and lifestyle are two of the most important components of diabetes management. It is important that you have a balanced diet filled with foods that are low in glycaemic index, high in fibre and protein. There are some herbs that you can bring to your aid as well. Make sure to eat at regular intervals, and not forget to exercise.





Diabetes: Starting your morning with these 5 tips may help manage blood sugar levels:

1. Start your day with fenugreek water. Soak some fenugreek or methi seeds in water overnight and drink the water the next morning. Methi seeds are high in soluble fibre that slows down the absorption of sugar. It also helps detoxify your system.





Fenugreek seeds are enriched with soluble fibre





2. Chomping on some soaked almonds for healthy fats and good quality protein is also a good idea. Soaked almonds are better because the peel of almond contains tannin, a compound that inhibits nutrient absorption. Having soaked peeled almonds ensure a steady inflow of nutrients and antioxidants.





Almonds are a good source of healthy fats





3. Have a high-protein and high-fibre breakfast. Think whole grains, eggs, cereals and legumes. High-fibre food gets digested slowly and keeps blood sugar spikes in control. You can dabble between a range of options like oats idli, moong dalchilla, dal paratha etc.





Chilla is a desi pancake





4. Consume whole fruits in place of fruit juices. Store-bought fruit juice takes away most of the fibre, leaving back copious amounts of sugar. If you happen to be a diabetic, these kinds of juices may prove detrimental for you. You should instead opt for local and seasonal fruits replete with roughage and fibre.





5. Do not forget the fluids, pack some nimbu pani, chaasor herbal tea in a flask for work. Keep sipping into it as and when you find time. Going long hours without fluids could make you dehydrated which could take a toll on your blood sugar levels.





Keep these quick tips in mind every morning and manage diabetes like a pro.









