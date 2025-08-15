Globetrotters often dream about travelling to Dubai at least once in their lives. The UAE city is known for its dazzling skyscrapers, luxury resorts, glowing dunes and a delicious culinary spread (think hummus, shawarma, falafels and knafehs). But there's a drawback: come summer and your Dubai dream gets drenched in…well… sweat. With temperatures shooting past 45 degrees Celcisus, the sun can sometimes feel like it's not shining but attacking you. Stepping outside in the hot season can seem like a daredevil move. Now, a Dubai-based student has shared a humorous video on Instagram, capturing the unbearable heat in the city.





The video opens to the man holding out a pan in the blazing sun. Reason? To cook fried eggs with natural heat. First, he drizzled some oil into the pan, followed by cracking open an egg and pouring it into the vessel. Surprisingly, the egg starts simmering in the heat (of course, in pretence) before flipping the egg to the other side and garnishing it with some salt. Once done, the person transfers the golden fried egg into a plate to “enjoy” it.

The text in the clip read, “How we cook our eggs in Dubai”. The caption said, “How to cook in summer - Dubai.”





The internet had a gala fun time watching the fun video and reacted to the same.





“Does it really get that hot?” wondered a user.





“I was outside yesterday and my eggs cooked too,” chimed in another playfully.





This individual wanted to know, “So that metal that your hand was resting on… was not hot to touch?”





“How you like your eggs – fried or fertilized?” read a hilarious comment.





“Hahaha can you even breathe in that heat? How are you even standing out there to hold the pan?” asked someone else, both in jest and concern.





“Is that considered air frying?” questioned one person sarcastically.





“Be careful. You're in Dubai, if that pan falls and hits someone in the head, you're going to jail for the rest of your life for killing someone with a pan for views and likes,” noted another user.

So far, the video has amassed over 10.1 million views.