Iron-Deficiency: 5 Irons-Rich Drinks You Should Include In Your Diet Today!

Close to 50 percent women in India suffer from iron deficiency, as per National Family Health Survey. Low iron-consumption means there is not enough hemoglobin production. Low levels of haemoglobin could hinder the passage of oxygen to your brain which may lead to immense pressure on your brain marked by excruciating headaches. Iron deficiency is a common phenomenon among both men and women. For women, it is a much serious cause of concern because many of them also menstruate, and lose many significant red blood cells in the process. This is why, it is very important to load up on iron, and there are many fruits and vegetables that can help you with that.





If you are not a fan of these fruits and veggies, you can always juice them, or make a smoothie and gulp it at a go. However, make sure you go or only fresh, home-made juices, the ones found in stores are often packed with preservatives and sugar.





Here Are 5 Irons-Rich Drinks You Must Include In Your Diet:





1. Spinach Juice





Spinach is not only replete with iron but it also happens to be a very good source of potassium, magnesium, vitamin C, B6, B2, K, E, carotenoids and copper. There are very few foods that are as healthy as spinach. You can blend some spinach leaves with apples, if the plain taste of spinach is bothering you.





Spinach juice is full of iron





2. Pumpkin Juice





Pumpkin (or sitaphal) is a treasure trove of antioxidants and minerals that could do wonders for your health. Not just the fruit, even pumpkin seeds are said to be one of the best sources of iron. You can eat pumpkin seeds for snacks or have them in your smoothie bowl. For pumpkin juice, all you need to do is take a blender, blend the pulp and drink the juice today.





Pumpkin juice could aid weight-loss too

3. Prune Juice





According to the USDA, a cup of prune juice offers about 3 mg of iron. Besides, prunes are also rich in manganese, potassium, vitamin B6, Vitamin C. You may also have prune juice if you're have stomach-related problems such as constipation.





4. Beetroot Juice





This ruby red juice is one healing potion you must not ignore. Enriched with iron and potassium, beetroot juice could do wonders for your blood pressure levels as well.





5. Flax And Sesame Seed Smoothie





Flaxseeds and sesame are profuse with iron, fibre, antioxidants, protein and what not! Just take a blender, add some milk and honey, throw in some flaxseeds and sesame seeds, blend until you get desired consistency and just drink away.





Include these healthy juices in your diet if your are suffering from iron deficiency - but make sure you practice moderation. Always consult a doctor before adding anything new to your diet.









