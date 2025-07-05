The monsoon season is here and so are the cravings! There's something about the rain that makes us want to snuggle up with a warm and comforting snack. While there are plenty of snacks to choose from, nothing beats the joy of savouring hot corn. Whether you like it plain or butter, it just makes the monsoon a lot better, doesn't it? If you wish to give it a spicy makeover, don't think twice and try this new peri peri masala corn. It's the perfect treat to brighten up a gloomy day. The rain might be pouring outside but with this delicious snack, you'll be feeling cosy and satisfied in no time. Let's dive into the recipe for this mouthwatering monsoon snack, shared by the Instagram page @eatdelicious_official.

Why Peri Peri Masala Corn Is The Ultimate Monsoon Snack

Monsoons call for something warm and comforting, and peri peri masala corn fits the bill perfectly. The combination of soft, boiled corn with a spicy kick of peri peri seasoning and a squeeze of lemon juice is absolute perfection. Plus, it's super easy to make. Whether you're looking for a quick snack or a side dish, peri peri masala corn is the ultimate monsoon treat that'll leave you craving for more.

Is Peri Peri Masala Corn Healthy?

Honestly, peri peri masala corn can be a pretty healthy snack option, depending on how you make it. Corn is a good source of fibre and essential vitamins. To make it even healthier, you can use less butter, opt for low-fat milk and control the amount of salt and seasoning. Enjoy it in moderation and you'll be good to go!

How To Make Peri Peri Masala Corn | Masala Corn Recipe

Making peri peri masala corn at home is pretty simple and straightforward. Follow these steps:

Start by removing the husk of the corn and cutting them into halves.

Heat water in a large vessel and add turmeric, salt and milk along with the cut corn. Let them boil for a few minutes.

In the meanwhile, add butter, peri peri seasoning, oregano, chilli flakes, salt, lemon juice and coriander leaves to a bowl. Mix well.

Take out the corn from the mixture and coat them generously with the prepared seasoning.

Now, slightly roast them over a grill. Serve hot and enjoy!

Pro Tips To Make Perfect Peri Peri Masala Corn:

Want to take your peri peri masala corn game to the next level? Here are a few pro tips:

Use fresh corn for the best flavour and texture.

Don't over boil the corn as this can make it lose its crunch.

Adjust the peri peri seasoning to your taste. You can always add more but it's harder to take it away once it's added.

Add a squeeze of fresh lemon juice just before serving for an extra burst of flavour.

