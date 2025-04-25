Spotless, glowing skin is every person's dream. And in our relentless pursuit of radiance, we have spent fortunes on fancy serums, creams and more. The beauty industry has also steered us to injectables like Botox treatments. What if we say nature has a non-invasive beauty option for you? You heard us. Enter kefir, a fermented milk drink with a history as rich as its creamy texture. It is healthy, light on the gut and has benefits beyond your expectations. Let's find out.

What Is Kefir?

Kefir (pronounced keh-feer) is a tangy, slightly fizzy fermented milk drink that finds its origin in the mountainous region between Asia and Europe, specifically the Caucasus Mountains. It can be easily compared to a thin yogurt or buttermilk and boasts of diverse microbial composition. While the concept of kefir is not new, it is only recently that kefir has been enjoyed globally for its health benefits and unique taste. Today, you can get it readily available in stores or make it at home to experience the process of fermentation.





Why Is Kefir Considered Good For Skin?

Due to the fermentation process, kefir drink produces lactic acid, probiotics and several essential vitamins and minerals, making it great for the gut and overall health. According to Nutritionist Sakshi Lalwani, the drink has more to it. "It tastes like curd, but works like Botox," she states.

1. Fights inflammation:

The probiotics in kefir produce healthy bacteria that help your skin heal from within. This further helps prevent fine lines and wrinkles and slows down the ageing process.

2. Boosts collagen:

Kefir is packed with protein, B vitamins and K2 and minerals such as calcium and magnesium. All these come together to boost collagen and improve the texture and elasticity of your skin.

3. Hydrating:

The drink has cooling properties making it ideal for summer. It helps maintain water balance in the body, preventing dehydration that leads to skin dryness and ageing.

Who Can Drink Kefir?

Sakshi Lalwani states that this fermented drink can be consumed by everyone for overall good health and nourish skin. But it benefits the most for people with acne, pimples, pigmentation or dull skin.





How To Consume Kefir?

- You can drink it straight, just like chaas or buttermilk.

- You can add it to your smoothie bowl, replacing yogurt.

- You can also use it as an alternative for marinades and dips.

DIY Kefir Drink Recipe: How To Make It At Home:

Nutritionist Sakshi Lalwani has shared the recipe.

Ingredients you need:

1-2 tbsp kefir grains

2 cups milk (vegan milk also works)

Step-By-Step Recipe Of Kefir Drink:

Add grains to a clean glass jar.

Add milk, leaving a bit of space at the top.

Cover the jar with a breathable cloth (muslin, for instance) and secure with a rubber band.

Leave the jar at room temperature for 24 to 48 hours. Allow airflow but keep dust and insects out.

Once fermented, strain the kefir using a plastic strainer into a new container.

And you have a fresh and healthy kefir drink ready to be relished.

Pro-tip: The kefir grain in the strainer can be reused. "Add fresh milk to the grain and repeat the process," she added.

Storage Tips:

- If kept in the fridge, kefir drink can last up to seven days.

- You can also store the used grain in a small jar of milk in the fridge for up to seven days.

The Bottom Line:

The secret to good health and skin lies in our kitchen. All we need to do is spot and include them in our diet regime and nourish from within. Kefir drink is one such healthy option that may help you get your desired glow most naturally that too without making a hole in your pocket.