Tired of eating sweets for Raksha Bandhan? This year, we propose a different kind of celebration - one that's sure to appeal to those who love spice. Instead of mithai or dessert, mark the occasion of Raksha Bandhan 2025 with a spicy feast. You can tease your siblings over which of you can handle the most spice. You might bond over shared spicy cravings and foodie memories. To inspire you, we have listed some popular spicy foods that can be a part of your celebration. They range from Indian street-style snacks to fusion bites that will have you in tears (in a good way). Check them out below:

Here Are 10 Spicy Snacks To Relish For Raksha Bandhan 2025:

1. Vada Pav

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Enjoy street-style snacks with your sibling. Photo Credit: iStock

This beloved street food from Mumbai is the perfect spicy snack to bond over. It's a flavour bomb wrapped in nostalgia. Enhanced with fiery garlic chutney and green chillies, vada pav can give you a punch of heat with every bite. Always get extra portions. As much as you might be in the spirit of sharing, vada is so tasty that you might end up fighting over the last bite.

2. Chilli Paneer

Any festival menu needs paneer, and Raksha Bandhan is no different. If you're tired of classic Indian paneer recipes, why not opt for a beloved fusion? Desi-Chinese Chilli Paneer is a great option for a party. You can even top it with red chilli/schezwan sauce to make it extra spicy! If you want the restaurant-style taste, order this dish online.

3. Tikha Aloo Chaat

If you and your siblings are potato lovers, you cannot go wrong with aloo chaat. Whether you're making it at home or getting it from outside, you can easily customise the spice level to your liking. Add extra green chutney to make it more enjoyable. Some may even want to add finely chopped green chillies to the mix.

4. Pani Puri

Host a street food showdown between yourself and your sibling. Choose to compete over who can eat the most pani puri in a specific time period. Ensure the pani is nice and spicy - so that the challenge is not too easy. Keep some tissues handy, because there may just be some tears running down faces during the showdown.

5. Schezwan Momos

Need another showdown-worthy spicy snack for your party? Choose schezwan momos. You might already have a history of fighting over this street-style delight. So why not turn it into a competition? Making it in bulk at home might be difficult. Thus, it may be better to order the momos via a food delivery app.

6. Bhuna Chicken Wrap

If you're craving a spicy snack that's more filling, opt for a bhuna chicken wrap. This can even be a complete meal in itself. Stuffed with slow-cooked spicy chicken, this wrap is deliciously saucy on the inside. If there's only one wrap to be had, show your true love for your sibling by cutting yours in half.

7. Peri Peri Fries

If you don't want to worry over the quantity of snacks to be shared, just make or order some peri peri fries. After all, a Raksha Bandhan celebration is the perfect excuse for getting extra portions of crispy fries laced with this spicy seasoning. Serve them with fizzy cold drinks for a wonderful contrast.

8. Chilli Garlic Ramen

If you're looking for a warm and wholesome spicy dish, a bowl of chilli garlic ramen will come to your rescue. Since Raksha Bandhan happens during the rainy season, a treat like this is especially comforting. You can slurp the smooth noodles and sip on the flavourful broth as you exchange stories with your family.





9. Fiery Chicken Wings

In the mood for a messy feast? Get your hands on devilishly spicy chicken wings and sit down with your siblings for a night to remember. You can turn it into a competition or slowly enjoy this delight together. Keep cold milk handy in case the heat gets too much for one of you.

10. Spicy Loaded Nachos

If you have a binge-watching session planned for Raksha Bandhan 2025, you need to keep nachos around. For a spicy twist, top them with jalapenos, hot salsa, and spicy sauces. Don't skip the cheese and sour cream - but don't add too much either. You can also choose more toppings like beans and chicken.





Happy Raksha Bandhan 2025!





