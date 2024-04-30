It is rightly said that 'morning shows the day'. How you start your morning helps set the tone for the rest of the day. This is why elders always suggest going out for walks, practicing yoga, and having a healthy and peaceful meal in the morning before getting to your busy schedule. One such healthy practice is having some detox water on an empty stomach. While the ritual of drinking healthy spice-infused water has been there forever, it was just a couple of years ago that the practice came to the limelight with all its glory. Today, health experts and nutritionists across the globe stress on including detox water in your diet for overall nourishment. In this article, we will talk about one such traditional detox drink that is delicious and cooling in nature. It is mishri-saunf water (or rock sugar-fennel seed water).





Health Benefits Of Mishri-Saunf Water | Why Mishri-Saunf Water Should Be A Part Of Your Morning Ritual:

Health Benefits Of Mishri:

Did you know, much like cucumber, coconut water, and mint, mishri too falls under the 'cooling food' category? A very common food ingredient in an Indian kitchen, it is packed with nutrients that help beat the heat outside, making it a perfect option to add to your summer diet.





According to consultant nutritionist Rupali Datta, "Mishri, produced from sugarcane, is unrefined and considered the purest form of sugar. It is packed with essential vitamins, minerals, and amino acids and can cool your body naturally." Referring to it as a great alternative to regular table sugar, nutritionist Manisha Chopra weighs in that if taken in the right amount, mishri can boost digestion, energy, and hemoglobin levels in the body. She further explains that mishri can also help treat common colds and coughs and improve your overall eye health.





Health Benefits Of Saunf (Fennel Seeds):

We have been using saunf as a cooking spice and mouth freshener for ages now. It is refreshing, and sweet and leaves you with a great aftertaste. Alongside, saunf has several health-benefiting properties as well. As per nutritionist and macrobiotic health coach Shilpa Arora, "Fennel seeds help in digestion, preventing you from constipation, bloating, acidity et al. It also leads to better absorption of nutrients from food, which in turn, helps reduce hunger pangs, contributing to weight loss." Moreover, the spice contains a nutrient called selenium, which is known to have detoxifying properties, aiding good skin, gut health, and more.

How To Make Mishri-Saunf Water For Morning Detox:

Step 1. Add 1.5-2tsp fennel seeds and 1tsp mishri in a tall glass.





Step 2. Fill it with water, close the lid, and let it soak overnight.





Step 3. Next morning, strain the water and drink the first thing in the morning.





It's that simple! But we always recommend consulting an expert before making any kind of change in your diet and overall lifestyle. Always remember that the dosage of every ingredient varies from person to person, depending on their age, gender, tolerance, health condition, and other such factors. So make your diet choices mindfully and enjoy good health for long.





