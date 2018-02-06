Weather’s Changing: Here’s How You Can Keep From Falling Sick As Per Ayurveda!

Highlights It is almost time we witness bright sunny days

Summer or greeshma falls under the Adana Kal

Ayurveda recommends that you should wake up during the Brahma Muhurat

Here are some of the tips to keep from falling sick this summer as suggested by Dr. Chauhan

Ayurveda recommends that you should wake up during the Brahma Muhurat and after attending to nature's call, do Surya Namaskara and take a light and fresh breakfast. Stay hydrated throughout the day by drinking water. You can also add a dash of lime and mint in water and drink every day. Make sure you do not drink chilled water as it will make you sick. Consume foods that have more water content. Choose to eat sweet fruits like melons, pears and grapes. Vegetables like cucumber and zucchini and dairy products such as milk and ghee should be present in your diet. Do not forget to add herbs in your diet. Amla, brahmi, neem and gudduchi are known to be the best cooling herbs that will keep the pitta dosha in balance. Avoid sour foods that may include cream and vinegar. Spicy dishes should also be avoided as they can heat up your body causing various health problems, especially digestive issues. Cook with cooling spices like fennel seeds, mint, anise and cardamom. Make sure you add them in your daily diet to keep the pitta dosh in balance. As per Ayurveda, rose water is a magic potion that has innumerable healing powers and cooling effect on the body. You can apply rose water on your skin after being exposed to sun in order to get relief from excessive heat.

Apart from these, taking a 10-15 minute walk at sunrise will help stimulate your mood and body's production of vitamin D. These simple tips will not only keep you from sickness but also help you be summer ready!