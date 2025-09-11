For many of us, mornings are incomplete without a strong cup of chai. It's comforting, aromatic, and often the first thing we reach for after waking up. The ritual of sipping chai is almost therapeutic, transporting us to a cosy world. But while chai may feel like the perfect pick-me-up, starting your day with it is not always the healthiest choice. If you are someone who regularly starts their day with chai in the morning, here's what really happens to your body when you drink tea on an empty stomach.

1. It May Upset Your Stomach

Drinking chai first thing in the morning, especially on an empty stomach, can cause acidity. As per a 2017 research paper, the caffeine in tea stimulates acid production, which may irritate your stomach lining and trigger discomfort. Plus, if you add spices like ginger and cardamom to your tea, they can intensify this effect when consumed without food. So, instead of feeling light and refreshed, you may end up with a heavy and uneasy stomach before breakfast.





2. It Can Hamper Nutrient Absorption

As per a 2025 review, tea contains compounds called tannins that bind with iron and other minerals from food. So, when chai is your first drink of the day, it may reduce your body's ability to absorb key nutrients, especially if you eat iron-rich foods later. This is particularly concerning for people on vegetarian diets, where plant-based iron is already less efficiently absorbed. Over time, starting mornings with chai could impact your nutrient intake, even if you think you're eating a healthy diet.

3. It May Leave You Dehydrated

Although chai feels hydrating, caffeine has mild diuretic properties, which means it can increase urination and fluid loss. If chai is the first thing you drink, your body misses out on the pure hydration it really needs after hours of sleep. This can make you feel dull, tired, or even give you mild headaches during the day.

4. It Can Affect Your Energy Levels

Chai might give you a temporary energy boost, but the mix of caffeine and sugar can also lead to a mid-morning crash. As per consultant nutritionist Rupali Datta, "Tea contains caffeine, a stimulant that temporarily increases alertness. However, consuming excessive amounts- especially on an empty stomach - can lead to an energy crash later. Caffeine stimulates the nervous system, giving a short-lived energy boost." So, once the effect of caffeine wears off, your body experiences a sudden drop in energy, causing sluggishness.





5. Might Affect Your Oral Health

Sipping chai right after waking up stains teeth and weakens enamel over time. This is because sugar, often added to tea, also feeds bacteria in the mouth, which increases the risk of cavities. Having it before brushing your teeth makes things worse, as it traps sugars and acids on the enamel surface. So, if you are consuming chai first thing in the morning, without even brushing your teeth, there is a great chance that it might affect your dental health.

Why Is Tea on an Empty Stomach So Acidic?

When you regularly consume tea on an empty stomach, the acidic nature of tea can:

Disrupt the stomach's natural pH balance Erode the protective mucosal lining of the gut Trigger gut inflammation, which is the root of so many diseases

Can Chai Cause Gas?

Yes, chai can cause gas and bloating, primarily due to its common ingredients like milk and sugar, which can trigger symptoms in individuals with lactose intolerance or sweetener sensitivities. Additionally, the caffeine and tannins in the black tea base can irritate the digestive system, and consuming chai on an empty stomach can worsen these effects.

So, When Is The Best Time To Drink Chai?

As per nutritionist Manpreet Kalra, you should postpone your chai to a later time of the day.





1. The ideal time to enjoy chai is mid-morning, after breakfast. By then, your stomach isn't empty, which reduces the risk of acidity.





2. You can also have it in the afternoon, when the caffeine can help you beat sluggishness without disturbing your sleep cycle.

What To Drink Instead Of Chai In The Morning

If chai is your morning ritual, try replacing that first cup with these healthier choices:





1. Warm Water With Lemon: Hydrates your body, aids digestion, and refreshes you after hours of sleep.





2. Plain Water: The simplest and most effective way to rehydrate your body naturally.





3. Herbal Teas (like chamomile, ginger, or tulsi): Gentle on the stomach and caffeine-free.





4. Soaked Fenugreek or Jeera Water: Traditional Indian drinks that boost digestion and metabolism.





So, now that you know what happens to your body, make conscious choices when it comes to drinking tea on an empty stomach.

