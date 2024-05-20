Tea is the most popular beverage in the world after water. International Tea Day is observed annually on May 21. The day is an opportunity to celebrate the cultural heritage, health benefits and economic importance of tea, according to the Food And Agriculture Organization of the United Nations. If you love tea, this day is perfect for you to sip on the different varieties of tea from around the world. While a simple tea is prepared by steeping in boiled water over the leaves of the tea plant, the world of tea varieties has broadened, offering multiple recipes and ways of consumption.

Here Are 5 Different Teas To Try On International Tea Day:

1. Matcha, Japan

Matcha is a finely ground powder of specially grown and processed green tea leaves. While Matcha originated in China, the green colour in most modern Matcha was developed in Japan and most of it is also produced in Japan. Matcha has a mellow, earthy taste. The initial taste is bitter, however the finish is smooth. In recent years, Matcha's fame has grown worldwide, also expanding to iced tea, ice creams and other desserts.

2. Teh Tarik, Malaysia

Teh tarik is a popular hot milk tea beverage from Malaysia, usually pulled between two cups to get a frothy top. The name 'Teh Tarik' means "pulled tea," so this step is quite important. This sweet tea consists of boiled, strong black tea, evaporated creamer and condensed milk. You can also add ginger and cardamom to enhance the flavours. A good cup of Teh Tarik should be strong and creamy with a bit of astringency.

Thai ice tea - Cha Yen Photo Credit: iStock

3. Cha Yen, Thailand

Cha Yen is a popular Thai iced tea and makes for a refreshing beverage. It gets its complex flavours from black tea, rooibos tea, star anise, cloves, cinnamon, cardamom, and sweetness from condensed milk. It is sweet, creamy and aromatic in flavour. You can also prepare it using coconut milk. Cha Yen is served with lots of ice.

4. Masala Chai, India

A cup of hot Masala Chai is enjoyed by many Indians first thing in the morning to kick-start their day, or in the evenings to unwind and relax. It also pairs well with biscuits, breads or Indian snacks like pakoras. Masala Chai is made by first boiling water and adding whole spices like green cardamom, cloves, cinnamon, black pepper, ginger and fennel seeds. Then tea leaves are added and the mix is allowed to brew. Next, milk is added and the tea brews for some more time till the desired colour is achieved. Many people also add sugar or jaggery to sweeten their cup of Masala Chai.

5. Ceylon Black Tea, Sri Lanka

Ceylon is the former name for Sri Lanka that is still used in the tea trade. This black tea from Sri Lanka has a strong and bold taste. It also has a floral aroma and rich colour. You can enjoy it as an iced tea or a warm black tea. It also goes well with milk. Apart from the popular black tea variety, Sri Lanka's Ceylon Tea is also available in oolong, green, and white tea.





How many of these teas have you tried before? Try new tea varieties and celebrate International Tea Day on May 21, 2024, with your fellow tea lovers!