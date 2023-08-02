Punjabi cuisine is a treasure trove of delectable dishes, and among the stars, we find the mouthwatering Amritsari Pindi Chole. This delightful recipe is a staple at weddings and Indian functions, and it has gained popularity not just in India but also overseas, with many restaurants serving up this tangy and spicy Chole. Usually enjoyed with Bhatura and Naan, this dish is a real crowd-pleaser. Now, we know many of you have tried making Amritsari Pindi Chole at home but couldn't quite nail that authentic Punjabi flavour and dark colour. Fret not! We've got you covered with some essential tips that will transform your dish, even if it's your first time making it.





Let's dive into the secrets of making perfect Amritsari Pindi Chole:

1. Soaking Process:

To start, take Kabuli chickpeas and give them a good wash (3-4 times). It's crucial to soak the chickpeas overnight or for about 6 to 7 hours. But hey, if you're in a hurry or forgetful, you can soak them in hot water for a quicker fix. Pressure cook the chickpeas until they whistle 5 to 6 times.





2. For Perfect Colour:

The authentic Amritsari Pindi Chole boasts a rich, dark black colour that might seem elusive at home. But fret not, just add a bundle of tea leaves and dried gooseberry while soaking the chickpeas. Voila! Your chickpeas will not only get that perfect colour but the taste will also be enhanced.





3. Use Cast Iron:

Stay true to tradition and use an iron Kadhai to make your Amritsari Pindi Chole. The magic of cooking in an iron kadhai lies in the deep colour it imparts to the dish, making it an essential element for that authentic touch.





4. Add Dried Pomegranate Seed:

The secret ingredient that elevates the flavours of Amritsari Pindi Chole is Anardana or dried pomegranate seeds. These little gems add a tangy and unique taste to the dish. And here's a bonus tip for those with digestive issues: add a pinch of asafoetida and ajwain to the chickpea masala for a comforting meal.





5. Prepare Homemade Masala:

Ready to take it up a notch? Create a special spice blend for your Amritsari Chole. Dry roast whole coriander, cumin, whole red chilli, and black pepper in a pan until they release their aroma. Turn off the heat and lightly roast kasuri methi with the spices in the same pan. Once cool, grind it all into a fine powder and use this fragrant masala in your Chole.





Bonus tip: Feel free to use other powdered spices alongside the whole spices in the recipe for that extra oomph.











With these insider tips, you're all set to create the perfect Amritsari Pindi Chole that will impress your guests and leave them craving for more. So, get your apron on, follow these pro tips, and indulge in the flavours of Punjab right in your kitchen!



