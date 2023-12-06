The winter season is all about indulging in comforting dishes. The chilly weather outside makes us crave dishes that feel like a warm hug. We also find ourselves craving desserts more often during this time of the year. One such popular winter sweet dish is the classic lapsi. The key ingredient in lapsi is broken wheat, and the dish is known to have a super smooth texture. It tastes absolutely divine, but making it at home can be slightly tricky. There are times when it ends up becoming too dry and lacks that rich flavour. There are certain things that you need to be mindful of while preparing this sweet delight at home. To help you make it perfectly every single time, we have enlisted some helpful tips that'll come in handy the next time you make it. But first, let's understand what this dish is all about.

What Is Lapsi?

This sweet dish hails from the state of Gujarat. It is like a sweeter version of dalia and is known for its smooth texture. The ingredients of lapsi include broken wheat, ghee, gud or sugar, and lots of nuts. It is quite popular during the winter season and also during special occasions or festivals. Apart from Gujarat, lapsi is quite popular in the northern states of Punjab, Rajasthan, and Haryana as well. It is quite indulgent and will surely satisfy your sweet cravings during the winter.

Cooking Tips: Here Are 5 Easy Tips To Make Perfect Lapsi At Home:

1. Use good-quality broken wheat:

Broken wheat is the key ingredient in making lapsi. It's what gives this dish its distinct texture. If you use low-quality broken wheat, your lapsi won't turn out as good as you expect it to be. To ensure it has a perfectly smooth texture, always use fresh and high-quality broken wheat. Not only this but also ensure that all the other ingredients are of good quality as well.

2. Always use gud:

Do you add sugar to your lapsi for sweetness? If yes, this is exactly where you go wrong. Lapsi is typically prepared with gud (jaggery). While there's no harm in adding sugar, it won't add any unique flavour to your lapsi. Gud, on the other hand, helps achieve this effortlessly. Trust us, it may seem like it won't make much of a difference, but it really does.

3. Be generous with the ghee:

Many people hesitate to add extra ghee to lapsi to decrease its calorie count. It will surely help in doing that, but then be ready to compromise on flavour. Ghee is what gives lapsi a rich and smooth texture. If you do not add enough, it'll end up drying quickly. If you want to avoid this, make sure to be generous with the ghee. We don't want to go overboard as well, but you shouldn't hesitate to add a teaspoon or two extra.

4. Stir continuously:

Once you've combined everything together in the kadhai, or pressure cooker, you must stir it continuously. It's important to keep stirring until it is fully cooked. This ensures that the lapsi has a smooth and even texture. If you do not do this, there is a high chance that it will have lumps in between. And this is something we want to avoid at all costs. It does require some patience but it's totally worth the effort.

5. Cook over the right flame:

Another thing to keep in mind while making lapsi at home is to cook it on the right flame. Many times, we end up raising the flame too high to speed up the cooking process. However, this can result in uneven cooking and can also end up burning it. For best results, cook your lapsi on a low-medium flame, and do not forget to keep stirring it.





With these easy tips, you'll surely be able to make perfectly smooth lapsi at home. For more such interesting tips, keep coming back to our website.