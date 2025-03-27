Rajma, a staple North Indian dish, has a dedicated fan base across the country. This vegetarian delight not only pleases the palate with its rich flavours but also boasts an impressive nutrient profile. Also known as kidney beans, this red-coloured legume is packed with protein, fibre, vitamins, and essential nutrients.





To make a traditional North Indian rajma curry, boil the rajma, prepare an onion-tomato gravy, and mix the two. Finally, add a tadka of ghee and cumin and serve hot with rice on the side. While the recipe sounds simple, achieving that perfect melt-in-your-mouth rajma texture isn't as easy as it seems. Ideally, the rajma beans should be soft and creamy without turning mushy, which is a challenge even for seasoned cooks.





But fret not! We have some foolproof boiling hacks that will make your rajma curry the talk of the town.

Here Are 6 Simple Tricks For Perfectly Boiled Rajma

1. Don't Compromise On Soaking Time

Patience is key! Kidney beans need at least eight hours of soaking time. That's why we recommend soaking them the night before you plan to cook. Trust this, step is non-negotiable! Soaking softens the beans and significantly reduces cooking time.

2. Cook On Low Heat

As mentioned earlier, patience is essential for a perfect bowl of rajma curry. Place the soaked rajma in a pressure cooker and cook it on low heat. This ensures even cooking without the beans losing their shape. High heat can leave some beans undercooked while making others turn mushy.

3. Add A Pinch of Baking Soda

Baking soda is one of the most versatile ingredients in your kitchen. Adding just a pinch (about one-fourth teaspoon) to the water can help soften the rajma by breaking down its outer skin, allowing it to cook faster. However, be careful-not using enough won't help, while too much can make the rajma mushy.





4. Add Salt At The Right Time

This is where many people go wrong. Adding salt too early in the boiling process can toughen the skin of the beans, making them harder to cook. Instead, boil the rajma with turmeric, cinnamon, and bay leaf (for added flavour), and add salt only when it is nearly done. This helps the salt absorb better into the beans.

5. Pour Some Oil Into The Water

Try this trick and thank us later! Adding a little oil to the cooking water not only enhances the richness of the dish but also prevents the beans from sticking to the bottom of the pot. The oil forms a light coating on the beans, helping them retain moisture and tenderness.

6. Let It Rest Before Serving

We know a bowl of delicious rajma curry is hard to resist, but patience pays off! Let the cooked rajma rest for at least 15 minutes before serving. This allows the beans to absorb the flavours fully, enhancing the dish's richness.





Now that you have these foolproof tricks for making the perfect North Indian rajma curry, follow them religiously to achieve the best results every time. Click here for the full rajma curry recipe!





