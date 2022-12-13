As winter approaches, there is a greater chance of contracting viral illnesses like the flu and cough. Therefore, it is essential to strengthen your defense beforehand by consuming plenty of nutrients and vitamins that fight disease. And soups are one of the most comforting ways to fuel our body. Wondering, why? Because soups are in liquid form that will keep you hydrated and energised for a longer period of time. Besides, it also prevent bloating which is common in this season. From classic chicken or vegetable broths to decadent hot and sour and tomato soup, there is an endless list of soup recipes to choose from. To add a variety to this list, here is a recipe for a delicious and nutritious soup. It is known as Millet Soup.

Benefits Of Millets

In the world of health, millet is one ingredient that needs no separate introduction. An ancient superfood that has recently sparked interest. The humble millet has been grown on the Indian subcontinent for 5,000 years and is popular in Africa and Southeast Asia. Millets, due to their high dietary fibre content and low glycemic index, aid in the prevention of obesity, hypertension, heart disease, diabetes, as well as the prevention of constipation.





What Does Millet Taste Like?

Among grains, millet is a little sweeter and has a flavour that is mildly reminiscent of corn. Prior to cooking, it retains a deliciously delicate nutty flavour if toasted. Similar to rice, millet has a mild flavour on its own but does a good job of absorbing flavours from other foods.

Millet Soup Recipe: How To Make Millet Soup

To begin, thoroughly rinse the millet, then drain and set aside. Prepare the vegetables by chopping them. Heat the oil in a pressure cooker, then add the onion and garlic and sauté until lightly browned.

Then add the vegetables, such as chopped beetroot, carrot, and beans, and cook for 5 minutes on low heat, or until the raw smell disappears. Now add the salt, pepper, and oregano to taste and cook for 2 minutes.

Add the millet and stir quickly. Pour in 1 and 1/2 cups of water. Cook for 5 whistles on low to medium heat. When the pressure is released, open the container and allow it to cool completely. Then pour in the water.

Then add the milk. With a ladle, mash it well. You can also use an electric blender. Serve hot, with a generous sprinkle of pepper powder.

So, what are you waiting for? Try out this recipe and let us know how you liked it in the comments below.



