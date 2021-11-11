We can never have enough of smart kitchen appliances. Take something like an electric kettle. This versatile appliance can not only boil water in minutes but is also used for preparing beverages in no time. From your morning tea/coffee, boiling eggs for breakfast or making soup to warm us up in the evening - this modern appliance can do it all! The compact nature of the electric kettle makes it a great addition to our kitchen, as it doesn't take a lot of space and is ideal for travel needs. That is why we have shortlisted some good quality electric kettle options for you!

Here Are 5 Electric Kettle Option For You To Choose From:

1. Butterfly Electric Kettle (Silver with Black)

Butterfly's electric kettle has an automatic cut off feature that stops the power supply when the temperature is extremely high inside the kettle. This feature protects the appliance from damage. It also comes with a lockable lid to prevent accidental spills.





2. Pigeon by Stovekraft Amaze Plus Electric Kettle with Stainless Steel Body

Pigeon by Stovekraft's electric kettle has a classical mirror polish that makes the kettle look unique and aesthetic. The 360-degree swivel base allows us to use the electric kettle easily. You can pour through this kettle without the hassle of a cord.





3. KENT Stainless Steel Amaze Electric Kettle

Kent's electric kettle has an inner stainless-steel body and a plastic outer body. The body ensures better heat retention and a cool-to-touch exterior. After the water boils or if the kettle doesn't detect any water, it will automatically switch off.





4. Bajaj Cordless Kettle

Bajaj's electric kettle requires minimal power consumption. The outer white plastic body and stainless-steel covering make the cordless kettle durable and safe to use. The cordless feature makes this non-strix kettle a handy option for your kitchen.





5. Prestige Electric Kettle

Prestige's electric kettle will help you boil water, coffee/tea and soup in a matter of minutes. Safety features like automatic cut-off, single touch lid locking and ergonomically designed handles make it a smart choice for your kitchen.











