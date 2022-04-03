It is that festive time of the year again. A lot of people kick-started their New Year enthusiastically (Gudi Padwa and Ugadi). Besides, Chaitra Navratri has also started and most of us are excited about the nine-day long extravaganza. This year Chaitra Navratri started on April 2, 2022 and will conclude with Dashami on April 11, 2022. People observe fast for nine days during this period. They indulge in liht sattvik meal and refrain from having non-veg food and alcohol. If you are looking for some hassle-free vrat-friendly recipes, your search ends here. We have brought you some recipes that are easy to make, vrat-friendly and can be prepared in just no time. These recipes have been curated by food vlogger Parul on her YouTube channel 'Cook With Parul'. Check out these delicious recipes.





Here're 6 Vrat-Friendly Recipes For You:

Vrat-friendly idli:

Yes, you can relish a plate of piping hot idlis on a vrat day. How you, ask? Just use sabudana instead of sooji or rice batter. You can team it with peanut chutney too. For the extra zing, add green chillies and grated ginger.





Vrat-friendly sabudana:





Sabudana is a go-to option during the Navratri festivities. And, if you are someone who loves to take the savoury route then this recipe is just meant for you. All you need is tomatoes, some cumin, green chillies and curry leaves.





Makhana peda:





Makhana peda is the perfect healthy sweet dish you need to satiate the taste buds. Don't go by the name. The recipe is quite simple. Best part? You don't have to go grocery shopping for the prep list. Just look for them in your kitchen racks.





Vrat-friendly crispy pancakes:





Yes, there is a recipe for this too. You can make them using raw potatoes. For the add on flavour add some ginger and roasted cumin.





Falahari sabudana pak:





Didn't we tell you that sabudana is the go-to option during the fasting season? And, we have another recipe in store. This is for all sweetmeat lovers out there. So what are you waiting for? Rush to your kitchen and get going.





Vrat quick bites:





This dish must be on your list if you are hosting a Navratri party. Can we call it the showstopper for the night? For that extra oomph - serve it with coriander and coconut chutney.

Take a look at the detailed recipe video:

Hope these six recipes help you while you are fasting. Happy Chaitra Navratri 2022, everyone!



