How much ice cream is too much? And in our childhood days, one ice cream was never enough to satisfy our cravings. Agree? Similarly, a video, featuring a text overlay that reads, "The ultimate 'Love affair' of Guluna and Ice cream," is reminding social media users of their childhood. It begins with the little girl screaming for the sweet delight after spotting a cart vendor from inside her car. In her adorable voice, she tells, "Ice cream wala ruko!! Mujhe icecream khani hai (Wait, ice cream man!! I want to eat ice cream)," and quickly turns to her father to ask for some money. As her father informs, "Paise nhi hai mere paas (I don't have money)," she remains adamant about having an ice cream.





Also Read: This Popular Sandwich Shop In Bandra Is Closing Its Doors - And City Foodies Are Disappointed





The father-daughter duo can then be seen picking their favourite flavours from the ice cream vendor's menu as the scene changes. Guluna asks for an orange-flavoured one. But while the ice cream seller was seen searching for her ice cream from the box, the impatient baby girl cutely mentions, "Jaldi do (Please give fast)!!" showcasing her enthusiasm to savour the delight, leaving the vendor in laughter.

Interestingly, when the seller asks for money, the little girl adorably says, "Nahi (No)" and can be seen walking towards her car. Afterwards, when her father was seen cracking open the ice cream packet, she exclaimed, "Baba poori khaa jatey ho (Baba, you eat whole ice creams)," winning many hearts online.





In the next moment, as Guluna's father asks if he can have a bite, she is completely fine. But soon after the doting father asks her if he should eat it whole, the video showcases the little girl's "Dhamki (Threat) mode on". Hilarious, right? She says, "Main roounga (I'll cry)." At this point, she even questions her daddy why he had a bite of it and continues delighting in the orange ice cream.





Following this, the father reveals, "Now she has eyes on my ice cream." His daughter then can be seen forcing her father to take a small bite of the chocolate-flavoured one. "Takes a bite and likes it even more", reads the text, and in the background, we can hear how Guluna's father was left laughing his heart out. The baby girl then adorably switches the ice cream, just like any child of her age. The doting daddy can be heard saying, "This is business."





The video doesn't end here. After relishing the chocolate delight, she also informs him, "Orange waali meri thi (Orange-flavoured one was mine)," and ends up taking both the ice creams at the end.





Take a look at the video here:

The little girl's video showcasing her love for ice cream melted many hearts online.





A user said, "Petition to make Guluna brand ambassador of every ice cream brand."





Another added, "MAIN ROUNGA (I will cry) is permanent!"





Echoing the same emotion as the little girl, a foodie commented, "Literally me for ice cream every time."





Someone mentioned, "'Puri khaa Jaty ho' she knows."





"She's very cute," read a comment.





A person stated, "I want my man to be obsessed with me the way Guluna is obsessed with ice cream."





Also Read: Watch: This 'Bihari Samosa' Shop In London Has Foodies Lined Up In Queue

We are in love with the video of the Guluna and ice cream. Aren't you?