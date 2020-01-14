New Restaurants In Delhi/NCR That You Must Visit in New Year 2020

New restaurants in Delhi-NCR that are worth visiting in 2020.

As we enter the new year 2020, we can feel a fresh wave of 'newness' in the air. The capital city is offering some all-new eating options to those seeking change. New restaurants with new menus, new cuisines, new settings and new ambience - there are a plethora of options the city and neighbouring areas offering to refresh our foodie outings. Delhi is famous for its culinary offerings, and these new restaurants promise to uphold the pedigree. Check out the list below to find out the latest entries in the food world of Delhi/NCR.





Top New Restaurants In Delhi/NCR To Visit In Jan 2020



Ophelia

Housed in the vintage building of hotel Ashok, this regal, high-end restaurant has an opulent royal interior that started attracted the discerning foodies of Delhi as soon as it opened. The Mediterranean European tapas bar offers some authentic treats along with refreshing beverages. From the Turkish menu, do try their Mezze Platters. From the European menu, our picks include Crusty Mushroom Caps, Beetroot Risotto and Classic Vegetarian Pizza. Apple Crumble Cheese Cake is a must-try from their desserts section.





What: Ophelia

Where: The Ashok, 50-B, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi

When: Noon to 12:30am

Price For Two: INR 3,200 (approx.)





Ophelia



The House Of Celeste

After creating waves in the U.S. through his innovative culinary philosophy, Chef Suvir Saran launched his first progressive Indian restaurant - THC - The House of Celeste. Located in Gurgaon's upmarket 32nd Milestone, this modern dining restaurant showcases a borderless cuisine with Indian elements. The House of Celeste presents an innovative, contemporary menu offering street food, regional fare, grill and wood fired oven dishes, a wide selection of meats and the season's choicest ingredients. Must-try - Gunpowder prawns, Mutton ghee roast and Vindaloo pork melt.





What: The House Of Celeste

Where: 32nd Avenue, NH 8, Part 2, Sector 15, Gurgaon

When: 12noon - 3:30pm, 7pm - 12midnight

Price For Two: INR 3000 (approx.)





The House of Celeste







Miss Nora

Unveiling its first outlet at Rajouri Garden, New Delhi, the restaurant offers an exceptional culinary experience of Pan-Asian delicacies. Launching a menu of delicious snacks, drinks, and dishes- the restaurant represents a journey of "Palate Recreation", offering some oriental flavours, from Chinese to Japanese, from Thai to Korean. So try their tom yum soup, crispy duck salad, Burmese spring rolls, Shanghai tofu to chicken spinachi, sizzling red snapper, crispy aromatic duck and classic prawn tempura.





What: Miss Nora

Where: 1st Floor, Rcube Monad Mall, Rajouri Garden, New Delhi

When: 12 noon to 11:30 p.m.

Cost For Two: INR 1500 (approx.)





Miss Nora











Fig at Museo

Fig, a newly cafe opened up at Gurugram's very own camera museum, MUSEO, is designed around the idea of wellness and culinary perfection. In Fig, one can unwind with healthy guilt-free comfort food, drinks and desserts, along with gluten-free and keto options - all from fresh organic produce and hydroponic greens. The lavish breakfast menu uses only unfertilised eggs. Devour the best of Italian, European, continental and American dishes the cafe has to offer. Drink to health with nutrient and flavoured packed smoothies and juices and coffee.





What: Fig at Museo

Where: Museo Camera Center For The Photographic Arts, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, Sector 28, DLF Gurugram

When: 8am - 11pm

Cost For Two: INR 1,400 (approx.)





Fig At Museo











Masia

Masia, the new restaurant in Noida, offers a combination of authentic Indian and Asian epicurean celebrations. Masia offers a variety of dishes and drinks in the Indian menu including Hanoi Lotus Root, Burmese Chili Garlic Corn Cone, Lemongrass Chicken and Avocado and Shrimp Rolls along with the Asian delicacies such as Paneer Trio Tikka, Paniyaram, Gosht Seekh, Gunpowder Prawn and others. The carefully-crafted menu by chef Chanchal Dutta takes foodies on a palatable ride.





What: Masia

Where: Plot 102A, Sector 38, Noida

When: 11:30 AM to Midnight

Cost For Two: INR 1500 (approx.)





Masia











Danbro

Danbro, a bespoke Italian boulangerie and patisserie recently launched its flagship outlet in Kailash Colony with the lineage of two Italian chefs Italian Chefs, Davide Quaglini and Carlos, in collaboration with Delhi's famous pastry Chef Ms Anjali Mohan. The patisserie is churning out lip-smacking Italian desserts and savouries like croissants, Focaccia Panini, salad to delicious cookies and banoffee waffles. Along with a separate section in their menu for egg-lovers, the bakery consists of varied dishes of omelettes, fried eggs and scrambled eggs; the boulangerie offers a keto-menu as well.





What: Danbro

Where: A-20 Kailash Colony, New Delhi

When: 8 am to 11 pm

Cost For Two: INR 800 (approx.)





Danbro







Happy New Year 2020!







