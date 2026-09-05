A large-scale beer theft in England has left police investigating the disappearance of more than 800 barrels of Guinness beer that were meant for pubs across the country. The stolen load, equivalent to around 70,000 pints of the iconic Irish stout, was taken from an industrial estate in Cheshire after thieves allegedly drove away with two heavy goods vehicle (HGV) trailers. Authorities say the value of the stolen beer is estimated at 115,000 pounds (Rs 1.5 Crore).





Investigators estimate that the combined value of the stolen beer and the trailers is approximately 205,000 pounds (Rs 2.6 Crore).

More Than 800 Barrels Stolen From Cheshire Depot

According to a BBC report citing Cheshire Police, the theft took place at the Whitehouse Industrial Estate on Aston Lane in Runcorn on Monday.

Police said the first trailer was taken at around 7:45 pm BST, followed by a second theft at approximately 9:30 pm. The two trailers contained more than 800 barrels of Guinness, with each barrel capable of holding about 88 pints of beer.





Police believe both HGVs were driven by men, though the investigation remains ongoing.





Det Sgt McClatchy commented on the unusual case, saying: "It is famously said that 'Guinness is good for you', but that is only the case when it has been bought and paid for." Officers are now appealing to the public for any information that could help identify those involved. They have also requested dashcam footage from anyone who may have been travelling in the area around the time of the theft.

Another Beer Theft Recently Made Headlines In The US

The Guinness theft comes shortly after another beer-related heist attracted widespread attention in the United States.





As reported by ABC News, roughly 34,000 cans of Pabst Blue Ribbon beer were stolen earlier this year. The incident gained traction online after the brewer responded with a tongue-in-cheek message on Instagram.





"To the thief: we don't fault you for wanting to brag to your friends about how much PBR you have; we just wish you had obtained it the honourable way," the company wrote. "P.S. This is real, and we are deadly serious."