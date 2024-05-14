Singer and actor Sabrina Carpenter, who first gained recognition through the Disney Channel series 'Girl Meets World', marked her 25th birthday on May 11, 2024, with a fun party. The birthday bash was planned by Sabrina's boyfriend and actor Barry Keoghan, according to People Magazine. What stood out from the party and went viral on social media was Sabrina's birthday cake. The big rectangular cake had white frosting and yellow flowers at the borders. At the centre of the cake was a picture of a Leonardo DiCaprio meme. The meme had a serious-looking picture of the Inception actor along with the text, "No, don't turn 25 [you're] so sexy aha."

The meme is based on a popular joke about the history of DiCaprio's romantic life, claiming that he does not date women over the age of 25. As per media reports, cases in point include model and actress Camila Morrone, model Nina Agdal, actor and model Kelly Rohrbach, model Toni Garrn, model Erin Heatherton, actor Blake Lively, model and TV host Bar Refaeli, and model Gisele Bundchen.











Here is how people reacted to Sabrina's birthday cake in the comments section of her Instagram post:





"Is that Leonardo's face? Hahaha, how crazy," a user wrote. "Leo catching strays," another added.





Model and actor Emily Ratajkowski wrote, "The cake lol," to which chef Gordon Ramsey replied, "Do we think it had espresso?" Ramsey's comment hinted at Carpenter's new song Espresso, which is at the No. 2 spot on the Billboard Global 200 chart.

As per reports from People Magazine and pictures posted by the singer on her Instagram handle, the hit single Espresso also inspired the custom drink menu at the party, featuring espresso martinis.

