Whatever dish you pair it with, French fries is one side dish that'll taste so good. Crispy potato fingers, and deep-fried till golden brown make for an ideal accompaniment to so many dishes - be it burgers or sandwiches. In the popular sitcom 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S', the character Joey has even got into a fight due to his girlfriend stealing his fries. But can you imagine that French fries are irresistible even for our friends from the animal world? Believe it or not, a recent video shows how an adorable puppy stealthily ate his human's French fries without her knowledge. The funny clip will surely bring a smile to your face. Take a look:

The video was shared on Twitter by @pups_Puppies1, a popular page for animal lovers. "She won't notice," they captioned the video that has already raked in over 1.5 million views and 45.7k likes. In the adorable clip, the woman could be seen in the kitchen while the puppy seemed to be in the living room. The puppy was looking longingly at the plate of French fries in front of him while his 'hooman' friend cleaned up the kitchen. He waited patiently for the right moment, and ultimately managed to stealthily grab a single French fry!

The adorable 25-second clip of the dog stealing French fries won over millions of hearts on Twitter. Thousands of people poured in their thoughts into the comments section too. "This is beyond a mood," wrote popular chef Alex Guarnaschelli. "Done with finesse and delicacy. Hope he enjoyed the whole plate," wrote another Twitter user. "Love how dogs tell you what they are thinking, just by the ears," said another one. Several others also shared their thoughts about the dog and his French fries stealing skills. "Her dog is being polite, my dog ate my entire salad in 3 minutes," wrote one user while another defended the dog saying, "Dog is innocent until proven guilty!"





Take a look at the reactions to the adorable video:

What did you think of the puppy stealing French fries? Tell us in the comments.