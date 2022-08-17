If there's one kind of video that touches hearts all across the internet, it has to be those featuring random acts of kindness. We often see how citizens step forward and do their bit for not just other humans, but even animals. Recently, one such act of kindness has won over internet users. A man stepped up to help out the stray dogs in his locality by creating a food and water dispenser. The installation was not just selfless, but also incredibly innovative. The video of this wholesome moment was shared on Twitter by user @Thund3rB0lt, where it went viral in a short span of time.

Shared on August 13, the video has already raked in over 2.9 million views and 105k likes. In the short clip, we can see two pipes installed at the corner of a building. While one pipe contains water, the other contains dog food. The shape of the pipe made sure that it was always filled up and did not dry up for the strays. "Guy makes a food and water dispenser for stray dogs. Honor and Kindness," read the caption to the video.

Twitter users loved the amazing idea and how simple it could be to feed stray dogs with this contraption. "What an absolutely genius idea....this could equally work for kitties as well. He should patent this and sell it to local communities to be installed on all municipal buildings," wrote one user. "This is so cool," said another user while another agreed, "Such a simple system too!"





Take a look at all the reactions to the post:

This is not the only time citizens have stepped forward to cater to the needs of stray dogs. Recently, a celebrity chef in Thailand took to Instagram to share how he made a special meal for stray dogs in the island he was staying. This came after the pandemic when tourists who usually fed these dogs were dwindling.





Click here to read more about this story.