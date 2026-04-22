Bengaluru's once-bustling One8 Commune outlet, known for its upscale dining and association with cricket star Virat Kohli, has shut down. As per reports, the restaurant operated by Trio Hills Hospitality had allegedly defaulted on rent payments for nearly six months, with total dues, including maintenance charges and revenue share, exceeding Rs 2 crore.





However, in a statement, one8 Commune clarified that the closure of the restaurant is linked to regulatory and compliance-related requirements of the building, and not due to unpaid dues or financial default on their part.





In an official statement, one8 Commune said, "To clarify, the outlet was shut due to specific regulatory and compliance-related requirements pertaining to the building. These compliances were the responsibility of the building owner and were not fulfilled. At One8 Commune, the safety of our patrons and team is of paramount importance, and we do not compromise on this under any circumstances. Any suggestion linking this decision to unpaid dues or financial default on our part is incorrect and misleading. In light of this, a decision has been taken to discontinue operations at this location."

Virat Kohli Had Already Withdrawn From The One8 Commune Bengaluru Outlet

As per reports, well before the closure, Virat Kohli had severed ties with the Bengaluru outlet and withdrawn his brand name from the restaurant. Sources familiar with the matter said Kohli chose to distance himself after repeated compliance-related concerns surfaced over the past few years, reported India Today.





These reportedly included notices over alleged fire safety violations and other regulatory issues. Following the brand exit, the restaurant is said to have experienced a noticeable dip in footfall, further impacting its financial viability.

Regulatory Notices And Legal Troubles

The Bengaluru outlet had also faced scrutiny from civic authorities. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike had issued multiple notices to the establishment over regulatory violations. In June last year, a case was filed against the pub and restaurant under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act for failing to provide a designated smoking zone within the premises.





Earlier, the civic body had also alleged that the outlet was operating without mandatory clearances, including a No Objection Certificate from the Fire Department. In addition, One8 Commune was among several establishments on MG Road that faced cases for operating beyond permitted hours.

About One8 Commune

One8 Commune is a premium restaurant and bar chain founded by Virat Kohli, with outlets in cities such as Delhi, Gurugram, Pune, Kolkata, Noida, Hyderabad, and, previously, Bengaluru. Known for its contemporary menu and polished interiors, the brand has positioned itself at the intersection of celebrity branding and upscale dining.