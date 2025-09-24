When Navratri arrives, kitchens across India fill with vrat-friendly dishes like sabudana khichdi, singhade ki poori and phalahari kheer. This year, Air India is taking those flavours to the skies with a special festive menu on all flights departing from India until 30 September. From paneer tikka and sabudana vadas to sitaphal and kheer, the line-up blends tradition with travel, offering passengers festive comfort food at 35,000 feet without losing the spirit of the season.





Instead of the usual in-flight meals, passengers can tuck into a line-up that blends tradition with travel. Think Sabudana Khichdi topped with crunchy salli, Vratwale Shahi Aloo, Singhade Ki Poori, Sabudana Wada, Malai Paneer Tikka, and Tale Aloo Ki Chaat. For something sweeter, there is Khatta Meetha Sitaphal and Phalahari Kheer, paired with seasonal fruits and curd. Each dish is prepared with vrat-friendly ingredients, balancing nutrition with flavour while staying true to the festive mood.

For travellers observing the fast, this menu means you do not have to compromise on food while flying. And for those who are not fasting, it is still a chance to sample classic Navratri flavours in the air, an edible reminder of how deeply food and culture are tied to India's festivals.

Navratri spreads have always carried more than just sustenance. They represent comfort, tradition, and community, whether eaten at home, in temples, or during garba nights. By putting them on its trays, Air India is making sure that festive nostalgia does not pause just because you are travelling.

So, if you are flying before September 30, expect your meal to carry a touch of Navratri. Because sometimes, festival season tastes best when it surprises you-whether at a street corner or 35,000 feet above ground.