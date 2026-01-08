It is the small acts of kindness that truly count. Surprisingly, they do not always come from the people we know. You might be experiencing a moment of stress or helplessness in the middle of an ordinary day when suddenly a random stranger offers to help. These moments remind us that empathy and humanity still exist in the world and are reflected in everyday actions. Along similar lines, a Swiggy delivery agent's kind gesture towards a stranded family has now won the hearts of the internet.





The delivery partner, Anil Sahu, posted a video on Instagram sharing the incident. The clip opened with a man dragging his two-wheeler in the middle of the road at night after the vehicle ran out of fuel. He was accompanied by his wife and their son, a little boy. Noticing their distress, the delivery agent approached the family and asked what was wrong. He soon learned that the man had run out of fuel and was forced to push the motorbike along the road. Without any hesitation, the delivery rider offered the family some extra petrol he had.

"Kya ho gaya? Petrol khatam ho gaya? Chahiye kya? Mere paas extra hai dun kya? (What happened? Have you run out of petrol? Do you want some? I have extra)," Anil Sahu told the man before handing the petrol bottle to him. Once the two-wheeler was refuelled, the man acknowledged the delivery agent's thoughtful act, thanking him by placing a hand on his heart.

Watch the full video below:

The internet was moved by the heartwarming video, and it quickly went viral across social media platforms. People couldn't stop praising the delivery agent for his selfless act, calling it a true example of humanity in action.





"That hand placement on the heart has such a deep meaning," pointed out a user.





"Great work, brother," lauded another.





"Agar petrol ki dikkat hai or aap de sakte ho toh pucho mat, de do. Meinb extra rakhta hun petrol sirf issi kaam ke liye. (If there's some petrol issue and you can give it, don't ask, simply give it. I keep extra petrol only for this purpose)," read a remark.





"These are the moments life waits for," noted an individual.





"Dil se salute hai aapko (I salute you from my heart)," gushed one person.





Did the clip bring a smile to your face too?