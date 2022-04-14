Since the past two days, Alia Bhatt's and Ranbir Kapoor's fans have been waiting to hear the news of the wedding and finally catch a glimpse of the happy couple. As they tied the knot today (14th April, 2022) at his Mumbai home, it is being reported the couple tied knot in front of their closest friends and family members. Just a while ago, Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share the moments from the wedding ceremony. Both of them can be seen dressed in beautiful shades of white. While Ranbir wore an embroidered sherwani, Alia Bhatt dazzled in a beautiful saree! Both of their outfits are said to have been designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee.





In the caption of her wedding post, Alia wrote, "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home ... in our favourite spot - the balcony we've spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can't wait to build more memories together ... memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia" Take a look at their wedding pictures here:

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are waiting for the release of their film Brahmastra. The couple has been working on the film since 2017 and now the film is finally set to release in September of 2022. Earlier than this, Alia Bhatt was recently seen in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. The film was a massive hit among the audience.