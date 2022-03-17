Alia Bhatt recently celebrated her 29th birthday on the pristine island of the Maldives with her family. In a short reel shared by the 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' actor, we could see she was accompanied by her mother and sister on the trip. And if you thought the highlight of the day was the fact that she was in the Maldives, wait until you see her birthday treats! Against the backdrop of a scenic blue Maldives sky was a huge 'Happy Birthday' sign and numerous birthday treats that Alia enjoyed lazing by the pool. Take a look at the reel that Alia shared:

Let us walk you through the reel, one dish at a time. A hearty and delicious red sauce pasta is one of the first things that Alia posted. This was followed by an elaborate breakfast platter perfect for a birthday treat! Alia can be seen devouring it while in the pool. The platter consisted of many different kinds of baked goods and tarts; we could spot a croissant, doughnuts, sandwiches, and pastries of different kinds. A bunch of exotic and delicious fruits were kept right beside it and some fruit juices to gulp it all down. Take a look at them here:

Alia Bhatt's 29th birthday treats were posted by the actor.

Alia Bhatt celebrated her 29th birthday in Maldives.

Alia, who is riding high on the success of her recent release 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' has been in a celebratory mode all this month! Her film has not just won over the critics but has also clocked in Rs. 100 crores at the box office. This was indeed a cause for celebration considering that the film was only released theatrically in the COVID era. Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share some pictures of her celebrating this win with a delicious burger with fries on the side, and it looked simply drool-worthy. Take a look:

On the work front, the actress has several exciting projects waiting for her this year. She will soon be making her first Hollywood debut staring with Gal Gadot in the spy thriller 'Heart of Stone'. Along with the South multi-starrer 'RRR', Alia Bhatt will also be seen in the much-awaited 'Brahmastra' opposite Ranbir Kapoor releasing in September this year. Further, she will be starring in the Farhan Akhtar directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.