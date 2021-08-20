Dessert cravings can arise at any point during the day. Even the best of us can't resist biting into a gooey brownie or relishing a refreshing ice cream. Bollywood celebrities too love their desserts, as we have seen on plenty of occasions in the recent past. A case in point is actress Ameesha Patel, who is currently in Delhi for work. She too couldn't help but binge on some drool-worthy desserts on her visit. She tried one of Delhi's well-known decadent desserts - the hot chocolate fudge ice cream sundae. She posted a short video on Twitter of herself enjoying the restaurant-style treat.

Describing the ice cream sundae, Ameesha Patel wrote in her tweet, "DELHI ...when a yummy hot fudge vanilla ice cream Sunday loaded with warm melted chocolate sauce and topped with loads of nuts just hits the spot and satisfies the cravings for dessert.. yummmy in my tummy." The video received 22.2k views and was appreciated by her fans and followers.

What a great dessert to enjoy in Delhi, right? The actress has been coming to the city for work quite regularly. In the past, we saw her enjoying some peach juice in the bright sunshine. "DELHI .... enjoying the yummy peach juice n sunshine," she wrote. Take a look:

If Ameesha Patel's dessert indulgences have got you craving the chocolate fudge ice cream sundae - worry not. We have found the recipe for you! This ice cream sundae is just like the one you'd find in many Delhi ice cream parlours. The best part is that it can easily be made at home.





Click here for the full recipe of the chocolate ice cream sundae.