Indian street food is known for two distinct identities. While some fear the effects of "Delhi Belly", others can't get enough of the lip-smacking dishes. Trusting his strong immune system, American vlogger Colin Duthie took the challenge of eating street food in Delhi with the motive of getting food poisoning. He shared the food challenge video on Instagram. “So happy to be back in India. The energy here is seriously unmatched. New Delhi has to be the most chaotic city I've ever explored. With a population of 33 million people, it's hard to escape the madness of people and rickshaws flying past you all day long. Though there are a few beautiful temples and parks to find some peace of mind. It's actually my third time in New Delhi and each time it gets better. As you can see I'm always making new friends out here,” read his caption.

Also Read: This Video Of Elephant Enjoying A Fruit Thali On Its Birthday Is Winning Hearts

Colin's gastronomical journey started with Dal Kachori. From the first crunchy bite, it seemed that he enjoyed it. Next, the vlogger treated his taste buds to crispy-fried, aloo-stuffed samosas that he found "really good”. Later on, Colin also tried a flavoured ice lolly but was unable to finish the frozen dessert. In his words, the ice lolly tasted, "a bit like freshly cut grass." Contrary to his expectations, Colin did not contract any illness by the end of his “desi” culinary tour. He promised to continue his quest in other parts of India.

Also Read: Viral Video Of Man Crafting Waffle-Shaped Table Leaves The Internet In Awe

Social media users reacted to the video. “Brother's stomach needs to be studied” commented one individual sarcastically.





“Brother is really made differently,” agreed another.





“You are not made differently! This is Indian natural food without any American touch! It will not harm you,” asserted a foodie.





“You're not built differently. Most Indian Street food is actually pretty hygienic,” assured a person.





In the middle of this, a skeptical user advised, “Never eat ice in India you don't know if it's been filtered or not you may get sick when I go I never get ice because of that.”





“This is Soo Goood!!! I'm gonna try this as well,” said someone else.





What are your thoughts?