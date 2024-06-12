Delhi, the heart of India, is not just famous for its rich history and bustling streets but also for its vibrant and diverse street food scene. From crispy samosas to spicy pav bhaji, the streets of Delhi offer a culinary adventure like no other. It is often said that street food lets you explore the true culture of the region, and Delhi has a lot to offer. From the narrow alleys of Chandni Chowk to a crowded stall in the Lajpat Nagar market, you'll find popular street food of Delhi in almost every nook and corner. Whether you are a local or you're a food enthusiast visiting Delhi, here's a list of the top 10 street foods you absolutely must try.

Here Are 10 Most Popular Street Food In India, And The Best Places To Try Them:

1. Samosa:

A quintessential Indian snack, the samosa is a deep-fried pastry filled with spicy potatoes, peas, and aromatic spices. Crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, samosas are best enjoyed with tangy tamarind chutney and mint sauce. In Delhi, you can find samosa with a variety of fillings and all of them taste great.

Best Places To Try Samosa In Delhi:

Bangla Sweet House (115-117) Bangla Sahib Marg, Gole Market

Kumar Samose Wala - 29 Block B, 439, Block B, New Moti Nagar, Moti Nagar

Bittoo Samosa Wala - E-19/312, Pocket 19, Sector 3, Rohini

Manohar Japani Samose Wala - Shop 38/40, Diwan Hall Road, Near Bhagirath Palace, Chandni Chowk



2. Dahi Bhalla:

Beat the Delhi heat with a plate of refreshing dahi bhalla. These fluffy lentil dumplings are soaked in creamy yoghurt and topped with tangy tamarind chutney, spicy green chutney, and a sprinkle of roasted cumin powder.

Best Places To Try Dahi Bhalla In Delhi:

Shiv Tikki Wala, Ground Floor, Community Centre, Karkardooma, New Delhi

Natraj Dahi Bhalle Wale - 1396, Main Road, beside Central Bank, Kucha Mahajani, Chandni Chowk

Ashok Chat Corner - 3488, Hauz Qazi Chowk, Bazar Sirkiwalan, Chawri Bazar, Old Delhi

Vaishno Chat Bhandar - 66-67/E, Near Chota Gali Chakkar, Kamla Nagar



3. Momos:

Originally from the northeastern region of India, momos have become a beloved street food in Delhi. These steamed or fried dumplings are filled with a variety of fillings like vegetables, chicken, or paneer, and served with spicy chilli sauce.

Best Places to Try Momos In Delhi:

Momo Mia Stall 6, Dilli Haat, INA

Dolma Aunty Momo's, Shop 7, Ground Floor, Main Road, Lajpat Nagar 1

Momo Point, Where: 2, Yashwant Place Commercial Complex, Chanakyapuri

Depaul's - 22, Janpath Bhawan, Janpath



4. Chole Bhature:

A favourite breakfast dish among Delhiites, chole bhature consists of spicy chickpea curry served with deep-fried fluffy bread called bhature. The combination of tangy chole and crispy bhature is simply irresistible. You can find the best chole bhature joints in Delhi bustling with early morning energy, with people lining up for their plate of hot, flavorful goodness.

Best Places to Try Chole Bhature In Delhi:

Sita Ram Diwan Chand - 2246, Near Imperial Cinema, Paharganj

Chache Di Hatti - D 32, Bunglow Road, Kamla Nagar

Baba Nagpal Corner - 7/25, Old Double Storey, Gupta Market, Lajpat Nagar 4

Nand Di Hatti - 829, Sadar Bazar, Pan Mandi Old Delhi, Chandni Chowk

Chole is one of the most famous North Indian dishes.

5. Aloo Tikki:

Crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, aloo tikki is a popular street food snack made from mashed potatoes mixed with aromatic spices. It's served hot with tangy tamarind chutney and spicy green chutney, topped with chopped onions and sev. The burst of flavours and textures in every bite makes aloo tikki a must-try street food in Delhi.

Best Places To Try Aloo Tikki In Delhi:

Bitto Tikki Wala - 2884, Sant Nagar, Rani Bagh, Pitampura

Raju Chaat Bhandar - Swami Narayan Marg, Block A, Ashok Vihar

Prabhu Chaat Bhandaar - Shahjahan Rd, near UPSC Bhavan, UPSC, Man Singh Road Area

Natraj Dahi Bhalle Wale - 1396, Main Road, beside Central Bank, Kucha Mahajani, Chandni Chowk





6. Paranthas:





Delhi's love affair with paranthas is legendary. These flaky, buttery flatbreads come in a variety of fillings such as potatoes, paneer, or cauliflower, and are served with tangy pickles, yoghurt, and sometimes a dollop of butter. Head to the famous paratha lanes in Old Delhi to savour the authentic flavours of this beloved street food or explore other places for different kinds of parathas.

Best Places To Try Parantha In Delhi:

Parathe Wali Gali - Chandni Chowk

Moolchand Parantha - 4, 5, 6 Lala Lajpat Rai Marg Moolchand Metro Station, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg, Vikram Vihar, Lajpat Nagar

Kake Di Hatti - 654 666, Fatehpuri, Church Mission Road, Chandni Chowk





7. Chole Kulche:

Another Delhi street food classic, chole kulche features spicy chickpea curry served with soft, fluffy kulchas. The combination of hot chole and buttery kulchas is a match made in food heaven. You'll find street vendors and small eateries across Delhi serving up this delightful dish, perfect for a quick and satisfying meal on the go.

Best Places To Try Chole Kulche:

Gole Hatti, 2,3, 4, Khari Baoli Rd, Katra Pedan, Fatehpuri, Old Delhi

Lotan Ke Chole Kulche - 2363, Chatta Shahji, Manohar Market, Nai Wala, Chawri Bazar

Banta Ke Mashoor Chhole Kulche - 1/128, Maharaja Agrasen Marg, Pocket 1, Sector 7A, Rohini

Kulachi Ke Special Chole Kulche - B-28, Block B, Sawan Park, Ashok Vihar



8. Pav Bhaji:

A Mumbai street food favourite that has found its way into the hearts of Delhiites, pav bhaji is a spicy vegetable curry served with buttered pav (bread rolls). Garnished with chopped onions, cilantro, and a squeeze of lime, pav bhaji is a burst of flavour in every bite. Head to the bustling street food markets of Delhi in the evening to enjoy a plate of piping hot pav bhaji with friends and family.

Best Places To Try Pav Bhaji:

Bengali Sweet Centre - G-19, Har Gyan Singh Arya Marg, South Extension I, Block D

Kumar Pav Bhaji Corner - F - 3/10 Krishna Nagar

Pradeep Pav Bhaji - G3, Vrdhaman Sianik Plaza, Pocket-B, Mayur Vihar Phase II

Jhakkas Bombay Pav Bhaji - H6CR+2HW, Veer Savarkar Marg, Block E, Lajpat Nagar II



9. Aloo Chaat:

Tangy, spicy, and utterly addictive, aloo chaat is a popular street food snack made from fried potato cubes tossed with tangy tamarind chutney, spicy green chutney, yoghurt, and a sprinkle of chaat masala. The contrasting flavours and textures make it a favourite among Delhiites and visitors alike.

Best Places To Try Aloo Chaat In Delhi:

Prince Chaat - M- 32, S Swaran Singh Bhandari Marg, Greater Kailash-1, M Block

Jai Mata Di Chaatwale - Jamnagar House, M-216, UPSC Lane

Bishan Swaroop Chaat Bhandar - 1421, Chandni Chowk

Raju Chaat Corner - C-407, near, Bipin Chandra Pal Marg, Block C, Chittaranjan Park



10. Gol Gappa:

No street food tour of Delhi is complete without indulging in gol gappas. These crispy hollow puris filled with spicy tamarind water, tangy chutneys, potatoes, and chickpeas are a burst of flavours in every bite. Join the locals at popular gol gappa stalls scattered across Delhi's markets and thoroughfares, and experience the joy of eating these delightful street snacks.

Best Places To Try Gol Gappa In Delhi:

Bangla Sweet House - 115-117, Bangla Sahib Marg, Gole Market

Prince Chaat - Prince Chaat - M- 32, S Swaran Singh Bhandari Marg, Greater Kailash-1, M Block

Evergreen Sweets - S-29 &30, Main Market, Green Park

Atul Chaat Corner - H-44, Main Market, Rajouri Garden







So, the next time you're in Delhi, don't miss out on these 10 irresistible street foods that capture the essence of the city's culinary delights. Happy eating!





