As soon as one mentions Agra, the first thing that comes to our mind is the Taj Mahal. But if you are a foodie, your instant thought about Agra could also be the delicious array of foods the region offers. Agra is undoubtedly a foodie's paradise and is known for its famous petha, dalmoth, crispy parathas and mouth-watering jalebis! Recently, we spotted Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal having some yummy food in the streets of Agra. The couple is currently vacationing in this historical place, and they keep sharing glimpses of their trip with their fans and followers on social media. Taking to Instagram, Anushka Ranjan posted about their foodie adventures. They both could be seen relishing all different kinds of foods. And let us tell you, once you see these delicious foods, it will surely leave you drooling!





(Also Read: Anushka Ranjan Is Left Screaming And Giggling For This Dessert; Vaani Kapoor Reacts)





First, Anushka Ranjan posted a photo of a crispy aloo tikki which was topped with both spicy green chutney and the tangy imly chutney. In her story, she wrote, "Dinner for champions." Check out her story below:

Next, she posted another story of a local shop that was selling a variety of meals. In this story, she wrote, "Khao.Khao.KhaateJaao." Take a look at it here:

Well, has Anushka Ranjan's and Aditya Seal's street food diaries left you craving for some? If yes, fret not! As usual, we have your back! You can easily and quickly make delicious aloo tikkis and get the taste of Agra at home. For the same, we have just the recipe you need. Read the recipe below:





(Also Read: Anushka Ranjan, Aditya Seal's "Dinner In Bed" Is The Midweek Motivation We Need)

Crispy Aloo Tikki Recipe: Here's How To Make Crispy Aloo Tikki

First, dry roast coriander seeds, pepper and cumin in a pan and blend them. Next, in a bowl, mash four potatoes and some peas. Add ginger paste to this. In a pan, saute one onion with refined oil and add to the aloo tikki mixture. Add a little salt, roasted masala spice, green chilly, fresh coriander and red chilli powder to aloo tikki mixture. Mix well. Make roundels from this aloo tikki dough and freeze it for 30 minutes. Then take it out and deep fry till crisp!





For the full recipe of aloo tikki, click here.





Make this delicious delight at home, and let us know how you liked the taste of it!