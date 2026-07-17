Anushka Sharma has made a rare public appearance, and this time it wasn't on a film set or at a cricket stadium. The actress was recently spotted enjoying a brunch at OMNOM, a popular vegan and vegetarian restaurant in London's Islington Square, alongside Grammy-nominated spiritual singer Krishna Das. Their visit quickly caught the attention of fans, with photos and videos of the duo leaving the restaurant going viral on social media.

What made the outing even more special was the warm welcome they received from the restaurant team. OMNOM shared pictures of Anushka posing with the chef and staff members, while another photo showed the actress happily signing an autograph. The restaurant's team described Anushka as "warm, humble and graceful," adding that her calm presence instantly made everyone feel at home. They also expressed hope that Virat Kohli would visit the restaurant someday.

More Than Just A Restaurant, OMNOM Is A Wellness Destination

OMNOM isn't your typical restaurant. Located in London's Islington Square, it combines wholesome food with wellness, yoga, and mindfulness under one roof. Inspired by Bhakti Yoga, Ayurveda, and ancient Indian philosophies, the space is designed to nourish not just the body but also the mind and soul.





The restaurant serves an entirely plant-based vegetarian menu that is also Ayurveda-inspired, sattvic, and prepared without onion or garlic. Its kitchen is run in collaboration with Namaste Village, bringing together authentic Indian flavours made using fresh, locally sourced ingredients.

The menu is packed with comforting Indian favourites. Diners can choose from parathas, dosa waffles, pav bhaji, undhiyu, mirchi pakoda, samosas, jackfruit biryani, and traditional thalis and finish their meal with desserts like gulab jamun and boondi laddoo. The focus is on familiar Indian flavours recreated in a completely vegetarian and vegan style.





But food is only one part of the experience. OMNOM also houses a dedicated wellness space where yoga classes, meditation sessions, sound healing, music performances, corporate events and community gatherings are regularly hosted.