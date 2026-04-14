Provilac Milk, an Indian milk delivery brand known for its high-protein milk, has recently come under scrutiny after a customer shared a picture of a milk bottle containing an insect. Author Rahul Pandita posted the pictures on his X handle and wrote, "Hello @ProvilacMilk, didn't know your idea of protein was an insect."











The post has since gone viral on X, raising concern among existing and potential customers.





Responding to the complaint, Provilac initially wrote, "Hi Rahul, that's definitely not the experience we want you to have. Could you please DM us your registered contact number along with a clear photo? Our team will check this on priority and get it resolved ASAP."











To assure food safety and hygiene during the packaging process, Siddharth Runwal, founder of the Provilac app, shared raw footage from the plant to demonstrate how the high-protein milk is packed every day. "Just asked the team to record," he wrote.





Also Read: 50 Litres Of Unhygienic Badam Milk, Kulfi Products Destroyed In Telangana Raid





Along with the video, he explained, "The bottle goes through two layers of cleaning - RO jet-sprayed water and a HEPA-filtered air jet (0:10 to 0:20 sec in the video). The whole plant is in positive pressure with an air handling unit (AHU)."





Wondering what may have gone wrong, he added, "Nothing in the air should have flown into the packaging material. My initial hunch is that it got stuck in the packaging and didn't get removed during the cleaning process."





Also Read:Vande Bharat Passenger Finds Insect In Dal Chawal, IRCTC Slaps Rs 10 Lakh Penalty On Vendor





Apologising for the issue with the product, he concluded, "I am sorry for this experience, and we will ensure this is investigated thoroughly and put processes in place to avoid this in the future."