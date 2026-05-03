When it comes to eating out, buffets often feel like the ultimate treat. There are endless options, colourful spreads and the freedom to go back for seconds (or thirds). But along with the excitement, there is also a common doubt many diners quietly carry: Is the food on display always fresh?

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor Busted Some Myths

Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor recently addressed this very concern during a candid chat on the ANI Podcast with Smita Prakash. On May 1, he spoke about some lesser-known realities of the hospitality industry, including the much-debated topic of buffet leftovers.





Responding to whether buffets serve food from the previous day, Sanjeev Kapoor said, “No, I want to clear this misunderstanding. People often ask, ‘What do you do with the food that is left over?' People in a hotel do exactly what you do with the leftovers at home,” he answered.

The celebrity chef explained that the way restaurants handle extra food is not very different from how it is done in home kitchens. According to him, trained professionals in hotels simply follow better systems and techniques. “So, what exactly is the fault of the poor hotel owners? For starters, they don't actually make that much extra food. Right! You do that at home… [It's just that] they have better science, they are trained, they know all the technicalities, and they know what they are doing. Meanwhile, what you simply discard at home, they discard there as well—it is exactly the same,” Sanjeev Kapoor said.

Here's how the internet reacted to Sanjeev Kapoor's revelation:





A user said, “That's a very misleading justification of what restaurants do. Do they transparently tell customers that they are serving them yesterday's food? Do they reduce prices? Who ensures quality is not degraded in this reuse process?”





Another one added, “Thank you, sir, for clearing this. Anyone is speaking anything. A good restaurant never ever does things which will cost its quality.”





Someone said, “These days they use all frozen gravies and frozen vegetables, so there's hardly any leftover.”





“My sister worked for a wellness resort as a dietitian. In high-end hotels or restaurants, a lot of food is wasted. And leftover food is generally thrown away,” read a comment.





Sanjeev Kapoor's comments highlight an important point – professional kitchens are guided by systems, training and food safety standards. While leftovers may be handled smartly, unsafe or unusable food is simply thrown away, just like at home.