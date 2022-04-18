There is no doubt about the fact that a piece of chocolate can instantly lift up our mood. You can have chocolate in any form, and it will always feel like pure bliss. But no matter how much you love having chocolate, would you ever cross borders for it? If you think this sounds a bit over the top, then think again. Recently, a Bangladeshi teen was arrested as he was caught crossing the borders between the countries to buy chocolate. As per the Border Security Force (BSF), Eman Hossain, a resident of a Bangladesh village near the Shalda River, which serves as the international border between the two nations, swam over the water to buy his favourite Indian chocolate in Tripura's Sipahijala region on a regular basis. He used to buy chocolate from a shop in Kalamchoura village, India. The teen sneaked through a hole in the barbed wire fencing and returned home in the same manner.





However, on April 13, the BSF arrested Hossain while he was on one of these journeys, putting a halt to his antics. The youngster was turned over to the local police, who took him to court. Sonamura SDPO Banoj Biplab Das stated he was remanded in judicial prison for 15 days. Mr. Das also added, "During interrogation, the boy, a resident of Bangladesh's Comilla district, confessed to sneaking into India for buying chocolate. Only 100 Bangladeshi Taka was found with him, but he did not possess anything illegal. He was arrested for entering India without valid documents."

"Further investigation is underway. He will be again produced before the court to decide his fate," he said.





No one from his family has contacted Indian authorities so far.





"The international border in Sonamura sub-division is porous despite the erection of barbed wire fencing. There are many villages in Kalamchoura gram panchayat where the border slices through bedrooms and drawing rooms of many houses. Moreover, many stretches are unfenced due to difficult terrain," BSF sources said.





Elius Hossain, a Kalamchoura resident, added, "Bangladeshis often sneak into India to buy groceries or even attend social functions. BSF generally ignores them on humanitarian grounds and takes action against smugglers and traffickers. But as far as I know, the boy had come only to buy chocolate."