The World's 50 Best, a prestigious ranking organisation, just unveiled part of its selection of the best bars around the globe for 2025. It released the extended list of best bars, which features establishments ranked from 51 to 100 for this year. The entries span 34 different cities across the world. Only one Indian bar made it to the extended list, and 2025 marks its debut on the same. Lair, New Delhi, was ranked 96th overall. Earlier this year, it was named the best bar in India, as per the Asia rankings by the same organisation.
About Lair, New Delhi
Lair, situated in central New Delhi, is a contemporary speakeasy drawing inspiration from the clandestine bars of the 1920s prohibition era. It was conceptualised by hospitality professionals Jairaj Singh Solanki and Dhruv Raj Vij. Its name reflects the intimate ambience designed as a refined escape for guests. The bar features subdued lighting and earthy interiors that enhance its atmosphere further. The cocktail menu is structured across three tiers: beginners, intermediate, and superior.
Also Read: Mumbai's Masque Ranked 68th On This Global List Of Best Restaurants For 2025
More About The 50 Best Bars Ranking
The release of the extended list is a sort of prelude to the main event: the awards ceremony for the World's 50 Best Bars. This year's event will take place in Hong Kong on October 8. Before the global ranking, World's 50 Best also annually curates regional lists that are more or less continent-specific. For instance, it awarded the winners of Asia's 50 Best Bars earlier this year.
Lair, New Delhi, was ranked 8th on that list. Soka in Bengaluru was ranked 28th, Boilermaker in Goa was ranked 30th, ZLB23 in Bengaluru was ranked 31st, and Bar Spirit Forward in Bengaluru was ranked 37th. Read more about it here.
Also Read: World's 50 Best Restaurants 2025: This Indian Cuisine Restaurant Ranks 6th Best In The World
Here's The Extended List Of The World's Best Bars Ranked From 51 To 100 For 2025:
51. Angelita, Madrid
52. Licoreria Limantour, Mexico City
53. Bar Cham, Seoul
54. Bar Mauro, Mexico City
55. Bar Pompette, Toronto
56. Argo, Hong Kong
57. Wax On, Berlin
58. Freni e Frizioni, Rome
59. Schmuck, New York
60. LPM Dubai, Dubai
61. Eximia, Sao Paulo
62. Barro Negro, Athens
63. L'Antiquario, Naples
64. True Laurel, San Francisco
65. The SG Club, Tokyo
66. Bird, Copenhagen
67. Smoke & Bitters, Hiriketiya
68. La Sala de Laura, Bogota
69. Hero Bar, Nairobi
70. Gokan, Hong Kong
71. El Gallo Altanero, Guadalajara
72. Attaboy, New York
73. A Bar with Shapes For a Name, London
74. Vender, Taichung
75. Martiny's, New York
76. Tjoget, Stockholm
77. Arca, Tulum
78. Baltra Bar, Mexico City
79. Kwant Mayfair, London
80. Three Sheets Soho, London
81. Mamba Negra, Medellin
82. Cafe La Trova, Miami
83. Dr. Stravinsky, Barcelona
84. Native, Singapore
85. Boadas, Barcelona
86. The Savory Project, Hong Kong
87. Victor Audio Bar, Buenos Aires
88. Dry Wave Cocktail Studio, Bangkok
89. Foco, Barcelona
90. Floreria Atlantico, Buenos Aires
91. Byrdi, Melbourne
92. Opium, Bangkok
93. Mirate, Los Angeles
94. Bar Trench, Tokyo
95. Employees Only, New York
96. Lair, New Delhi
97. Kumiko, Chicago
98. Jerry Thomas Speakeasy, Rome
99. Gucci Giardino, Florence
100. Bar Carmen, Medellin