The World's 50 Best, a prestigious ranking organisation, just unveiled part of its selection of the best bars around the globe for 2025. It released the extended list of best bars, which features establishments ranked from 51 to 100 for this year. The entries span 34 different cities across the world. Only one Indian bar made it to the extended list, and 2025 marks its debut on the same. Lair, New Delhi, was ranked 96th overall. Earlier this year, it was named the best bar in India, as per the Asia rankings by the same organisation.

About Lair, New Delhi

Lair, situated in central New Delhi, is a contemporary speakeasy drawing inspiration from the clandestine bars of the 1920s prohibition era. It was conceptualised by hospitality professionals Jairaj Singh Solanki and Dhruv Raj Vij. Its name reflects the intimate ambience designed as a refined escape for guests. The bar features subdued lighting and earthy interiors that enhance its atmosphere further. The cocktail menu is structured across three tiers: beginners, intermediate, and superior.





More About The 50 Best Bars Ranking

The release of the extended list is a sort of prelude to the main event: the awards ceremony for the World's 50 Best Bars. This year's event will take place in Hong Kong on October 8. Before the global ranking, World's 50 Best also annually curates regional lists that are more or less continent-specific. For instance, it awarded the winners of Asia's 50 Best Bars earlier this year.





Lair, New Delhi, was ranked 8th on that list. Soka in Bengaluru was ranked 28th, Boilermaker in Goa was ranked 30th, ZLB23 in Bengaluru was ranked 31st, and Bar Spirit Forward in Bengaluru was ranked 37th. Read more about it here.





Here's The Extended List Of The World's Best Bars Ranked From 51 To 100 For 2025:

51. Angelita, Madrid

52. Licoreria Limantour, Mexico City

53. Bar Cham, Seoul

54. Bar Mauro, Mexico City

55. Bar Pompette, Toronto

56. Argo, Hong Kong

57. Wax On, Berlin

58. Freni e Frizioni, Rome

59. Schmuck, New York

60. LPM Dubai, Dubai

61. Eximia, Sao Paulo

62. Barro Negro, Athens

63. L'Antiquario, Naples

64. True Laurel, San Francisco

65. The SG Club, Tokyo

66. Bird, Copenhagen

67. Smoke & Bitters, Hiriketiya

68. La Sala de Laura, Bogota

69. Hero Bar, Nairobi

70. Gokan, Hong Kong

71. El Gallo Altanero, Guadalajara

72. Attaboy, New York

73. A Bar with Shapes For a Name, London

74. Vender, Taichung

75. Martiny's, New York

76. Tjoget, Stockholm

77. Arca, Tulum

78. Baltra Bar, Mexico City

79. Kwant Mayfair, London

80. Three Sheets Soho, London

81. Mamba Negra, Medellin

82. Cafe La Trova, Miami

83. Dr. Stravinsky, Barcelona

84. Native, Singapore

85. Boadas, Barcelona

86. The Savory Project, Hong Kong

87. Victor Audio Bar, Buenos Aires

88. Dry Wave Cocktail Studio, Bangkok

89. Foco, Barcelona

90. Floreria Atlantico, Buenos Aires

91. Byrdi, Melbourne

92. Opium, Bangkok

93. Mirate, Los Angeles

94. Bar Trench, Tokyo

95. Employees Only, New York

96. Lair, New Delhi

97. Kumiko, Chicago

98. Jerry Thomas Speakeasy, Rome

99. Gucci Giardino, Florence

100. Bar Carmen, Medellin