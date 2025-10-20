here are spice lovers - and then there is Mike Jack. The Canadian content creator, known for taking on extreme food challenges, has officially made it to the Guinness World Records once again. This time, for eating 50 Bhut Jolokia chillies (also known as ghost peppers) in just 14 minutes and 37 seconds. The Bhut Jolokia, native to India's Northeast, is among the world's hottest chillies - measuring over 1 million Scoville Heat Units (SHU). It is not something that most people can handle even in small amounts, but for Mike Jack, it was yet another fiery milestone to tick off.





In a video shared by Guinness World Records on Instagram, Jack can be seen calmly sitting before a plate piled high with the bright red ghost peppers. Wearing gloves for protection, he munches through them one after another, showing little sign of discomfort. When he finally finishes, he raises his hands in triumph - a moment that is equal parts impressive and painful to watch.





Also Read: World's Largest Cheese Fondue Makes It To The Guinness Book Of World Records

The caption accompanying the post reads, "Fastest time to eat 50 Bhut Jolokia / ghost pepper chillies - 14 min 37 sec by Mike Jack."





Take a look at the video below:

Unsurprisingly, the internet had plenty to say about Jack's record-breaking moment.





One user joked, "Good job, he's wearing those gloves. Wouldn't want to hurt himself."





Another added, "Just the smell of this pepper gets to me. Imagine eating 50 of them."





A third person wrote, "I can eat 0.01% of one of those and end up in the hospital."





Even self-proclaimed spice lovers were shaken. "I like spicy, but even I would not do that to myself," one comment read.





And another user summed it up perfectly: "His ears must be ringing."

Would you dare to try even one? Tell us in the comments below.