Cheese fondue — a decadent Swiss classic — is meant to tantalise the taste buds of cheese lovers. Prepared with white wine, garlic, a splash of kirsch (colourless brandy) and Gruyere (a type of Alpine cheese), the dish sends our senses on a luscious, creamy journey. Served traditionally in a warm pot, when you dip the bread in the rich and gooey melted cheese, you will forget about those calories just like that. But what if you were given the world's largest cheese fondue ever made? Would you be able to finish off the entire thing?





We are not kidding. The world's largest cheese fondue has earned a spot in the Guinness World Records (GWR). As per the official GWR website, it measures 2m³ (70.63 cubic feet). The extraordinary feat was achieved by premium cheese brand JuraFlore at the historical Le Fort des Rousses in Les Rousses, France, on February 22. GWR posted a video of the enormous cheese fondue-making process on Instagram.

The clip shows the chef and his assistants adding giant chunks of Gruyere into a slicer. Shredded cheese comes out of the machine, which is then added to a large cauldron. Enough water and milk are poured into it, creating a thick and luscious base.

The culinary event drew in more than 5000 attendees, surpassing the town's population, claimed the GWR website. Surprisingly, by the end of the evening, everyone finished off the cheese fondue. Reportedly, every person consumed an average of 400 g. The record also paved the way for JuraFlore to introduce their new three-Comté fondue product. It also highlights the region's cheese-making tradition.





