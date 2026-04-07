Many of us depend on delivery services for our daily essentials, and we expect our orders to arrive on time and without issues. But what happens when that trust is broken? A customer recently shared his experience with Milkbasket, an online grocery delivery service. He claimed that he was charged for a milk order that was never delivered.





In a post shared on X, Arjun Bhatia wrote, "A very great scam happening by @Milkbasketin nowadays. This morning, I was charged money for my milk order, but I didn't receive the order. On messaging customer care, they said we have delivered on 7.08.19. Here is the CCTV footage for the same time."



Also Read: Domino's Rider Goes Extra Mile To Deliver Diet Coke, Gets Rewarded With Rs 40 Lakh Tip





The video shows a delivery agent arriving at the location. He then marks the order as delivered and leaves without dropping any items. When Arjun reached out to customer service, they claimed the order had been delivered. It was only after he shared the CCTV footage as proof that he finally got a refund.

Responding to Arjun's complaint on X, Milkbasket wrote, "Hi Arjun, we apologise for the trouble caused. We request you to help us with the registered contact details via messages so that we can look into your concern."

After reading the post, many X users expressed concern about the incident in the comments section.





Also Read: Watch: Food Delivered By A Robot In Dubai Leaves Indian Man Impressed

"Horrible to see such behaviour issues with a brand like Milkbasket," wrote a viewer.

Another added, "This happened in Pune too, two days in a row. We didn't bother to talk to their customer support since it is a load of nonsense with back and forth. They literally send people to beg at your doorstep to sign up and then pull a quick one on you. I still have like 500 in the wallet."

An individual shared, "When I used it (Milkbasket), they auto-debited my wallet money for a membership. When I asked, their managers were behaving like I was at fault & talking rudely. Somehow, I managed to take the money back. Boycott all online options, old is gold, go & take from the shop."

The incident has raised concerns about trust and transparency in doorstep delivery services.