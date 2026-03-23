An Indian man living in Dubai was left pleasantly surprised after his food order was delivered not by a rider, but by a robot. Sharing his experience on Instagram, the man documented how the delivery unfolded seamlessly, without phone calls, delivery instructions or human interaction. The video shows a small autonomous delivery robot arriving at his location, stopping precisely outside the building before handing over the order. For the man, the moment stood out not just because of the novelty, but because of how smooth and effortless the process appeared.





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What Happens In The Video

In the clip shared on Instagram, the man explained that he did not receive the usual call from a delivery executive asking for directions or confirmation. Instead, he was notified through the app, walked out, and found the robot waiting with his food. He described the experience as “pure tech”, highlighting how automated systems handled navigation, delivery timing and handover without any manual coordination. The robot was seen opening its storage compartment only after the customer arrived, ensuring the order remained secure until collection.

How The Robot Delivery Worked

The delivery robot appeared to be fully autonomous, navigating pavements and stopping accurately at the destination. Once the customer confirmed arrival, the robot unlocked the compartment containing the food. The man said the entire process felt efficient and futuristic, especially compared to the frequent delays or miscommunication that often accompany traditional deliveries. The robot then moved on after the handover, continuing its route independently.

Watch the full video below:

The video instantly impressed the internet. Several users reacted to the post:





One user wrote, “We need this in India. A big fu to those who steal and damage our parcels.”





Another user commented, “Thatsooo cool”





A third user said, “This is why Dubai is living ahead of its time”





“Waiting for this service to come to India,” commented another user.





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