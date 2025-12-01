New York's winter rush usually tests the patience of diners, especially when a restaurant's demand regularly spills onto the pavement. Outside Bungalow, Chef Vikas Khanna's acclaimed Indian restaurant, long lines have become a familiar sight. The latest video circulating online captures one such evening, when temperatures dropped, and guests waited their turn to enter. What stood out was not the crowd itself but Chef Khanna stepping outside with trays of hot chai and offering them to people waiting in the cold. The clip received a lot of interest online, largely because it shows a renowned chef personally attending to guests even before they reach the table.





The now-viral video shows Chef Vikas Khanna walking out of Bungalow with a tray of steaming mint chai cups, followed by staff carrying small, packed gifts meant to be "tokens of appreciation." He moves down the line of waiting customers, handing the cups out one by one as people stand bundled up in winter jackets. His mother is seen accompanying him and greeting a few people. Take a look below:







The viral video has won many hearts online. As the post was shared widely, many users praised the chef's thoughtful gesture during a busy day. Read some of the reactions from Instagram below:





"Chef, your warmth reflects in every dish you create... truly magical."





"Truly adorbs. That hot drink by The Chef is much needed while waiting in this cold for his amazing food!"





"This is such a beautiful tradition."





"That's us!! What a greeting and what an experience."





"You are such a gem. You have the classic Indian blood when it comes to serving food."





"People don't know how big you are as a celebrity and look at you serving the people yourself in the waiting line outside your restaurant, hats off."

About Bungalow, Chef Vikas Khanna's New York Restaurant

Bungalow opened in 2024 and has quickly become one of New York's most talked-about Indian restaurants. Its menu highlights regional Indian flavours presented with contemporary finesse. It has earned steady praise from food critics in the USA and has also won a Michelin Bib Gourmand award. Bungalow is known to attract a notable list of celebrity diners, which has further intensified demand and made it difficult to secure reservations.