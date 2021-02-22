Vikas Khanna Shares Photo Of Artistic Roti, 'Too Good To Eat' Says Twitter

Aditi Ahuja | Updated: February 22, 2021 14:16 IST
Fine dining is no longer solely about the food but about creating a gastronomic delight right from start to finish. This means that all the senses are involved, whether its taste, smell or sight. Chefs and experts all over the world are working towards creating an immersive dine-out experience that involves photograph-worthy creations. These beautiful dishes soon become the talking point of restaurants, creating a buzz on social media. Michelin-star Chef Vikas Khanna took to Twitter to share one such marvellous creation. The artistic roti he shared looked delicious to taste and visually appealing too! Take a look:
Art. Technique. Traditions. @JAresorts#ElloraByVikasKhannapic.twitter.com/MduZbtBy5M
— Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) February 20, 2021
"Art. Technique. Traditions," wrote chef Vikas Khanna in the caption of the photo. The click went on to receive over 1k likes and counting on the micro-blogging platform. Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna also shared the same image on Instagram, where it garnered 42k likes and counting. In the capture, we could see the classic chapati but with a twist. Rather than just featuring a plain surface, there was an intricately detailed design on the roti. The creative Chapati looked nothing short of an artwork in itself, mesmerising Twitter users. We could spot several elements of nature incorporated on the bread, such as flowers, butterflies and leaves.
Hundreds of users expressed their surprise on seeing the beautiful and unique dish. "This is an amazing piece of art," wrote one user while another said, "Designer roti...but still don't think my daughter will eat it." Renowned Bollywood actor Neena Gupta too wrote, "Wow," in the comments section to the Instagram post. Take a look at some of the reactions:
Designer Roti
— ???????????????????????? ???????????????????????????? ❄ (@maneeshjaiswal) February 20, 2021
Wow! Beautiful
— Arpana M (@m_arpana) February 20, 2021
Ise khaye ya saja kar rakhe.. Kitni sunder hai ye ❤️❤️❤️❤️
— Sonia1421__ (@Sonia14212) February 21, 2021
How can you eat such art?
— Maestro Torero (@????) (@Harifamily) February 20, 2021
Looks like mehendi has been applied on roti....
— Alps (@Alps12121978) February 21, 2021
Beautifully crafted!! Piece of art from heart ❤????????????☺
— Chandni Rajani (@Chandni_Rajani) February 20, 2021
Very creative.— RACHEL SAMUEL (@RACHELS84296029) February 21, 2021
What pleasure it would be to be indulged with such beauty , creating food is a gastronomic art.. eating food so beautiful an orgasmic blissful pleasure !
— shalini gupta (@inilahs369) February 21, 2021
A few also commented on the incredible artistic talent and genius of the roti's creator. "Beauty in roti," said one Twitter user. What did you think of the artistic Roti? Tell us in the comments below!
