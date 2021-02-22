Vikas Khanna Shares Photo Of Artistic Roti, 'Too Good To Eat' Says Twitter

Celebrity Chef Vikas Khanna's artistic roti has won over Twitter.

Fine dining is no longer solely about the food but about creating a gastronomic delight right from start to finish. This means that all the senses are involved, whether its taste, smell or sight. Chefs and experts all over the world are working towards creating an immersive dine-out experience that involves photograph-worthy creations. These beautiful dishes soon become the talking point of restaurants, creating a buzz on social media. Michelin-star Chef Vikas Khanna took to Twitter to share one such marvellous creation. The artistic roti he shared looked delicious to taste and visually appealing too! Take a look:





"Art. Technique. Traditions," wrote chef Vikas Khanna in the caption of the photo. The click went on to receive over 1k likes and counting on the micro-blogging platform. Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna also shared the same image on Instagram, where it garnered 42k likes and counting. In the capture, we could see the classic chapati but with a twist. Rather than just featuring a plain surface, there was an intricately detailed design on the roti. The creative Chapati looked nothing short of an artwork in itself, mesmerising Twitter users. We could spot several elements of nature incorporated on the bread, such as flowers, butterflies and leaves.





Hundreds of users expressed their surprise on seeing the beautiful and unique dish. "This is an amazing piece of art," wrote one user while another said, "Designer roti...but still don't think my daughter will eat it." Renowned Bollywood actor Neena Gupta too wrote, "Wow," in the comments section to the Instagram post. Take a look at some of the reactions:





A few also commented on the incredible artistic talent and genius of the roti's creator. "Beauty in roti," said one Twitter user. What did you think of the artistic Roti? Tell us in the comments below!







